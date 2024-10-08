DP Gachagua Confirms Impeachment Has Ruto’s Blessings

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday night basically confirmed what everyone already knew, that President William Ruto has given tacit approval to the impeachment motion filed against him.

Speaking from his Karen residence, Gachagua for the first time directly implicated his superior in the ongoing political drama.

The Deputy President asserted that the impeachment motion could not have reached the National Assembly without the President’s implicit consent. “To the issue that this motion cannot find its way to the National Assembly without the President’s nod, that is true, it can’t. It has the President’s nod,” Gachagua stated, shifting the spotlight onto President Ruto.

While Gachagua refrained from elaborating further on these allegations, he promised to address the matter comprehensively during his appearance before the House to defend himself against the impeachment charges.

Emphasizing his democratic mandate, Gachagua vowed to fight the impeachment process to its conclusion.

He reminded his critics of the substantial public support he received in the last election, stating, “I was elected by 7.2 million Kenyans; how dare you suggest I resign without public participation?” The Deputy President firmly rejected any calls for his resignation, declaring, “I have no intention of resigning from this job… I will fight until the end.”

He further hinted at the direction his legal team will take should the motion go through, by repeatedly attacking the process of the public participation.

Gachagua dismissed the impeachment motion, introduced by Kibwezi West Member of Parliament Mwengi Mutuse, as baseless. He characterized the 11 counts against him as “outrageous and baseless propaganda” designed to tarnish his reputation and force him from office.

The Deputy President went so far as to predict that Tuesday’s impeachment proceedings would mark “the most shameful act in House history,” accusing legislators of attempting to remove a democratically elected leader based on fabricated charges.

The impeachment motion has gained significant traction in the National Assembly, with 291 lawmakers supporting the move to open it for public participation across Kenya’s 47 counties. However, there have been some retractions, especially from the Mt. Kenya region.