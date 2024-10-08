Humour·Social Media Hilarious Trending Memes in Nairobi Today October 8, 2024 by Nick Mwangi It’s a beautiful new day and this is what’s trending. Prev1 of 22NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 22NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story Lawyer Donald Kipkorir Urges ‘Old Friend’ To End The Impeachment Latest from Blog Lawyer Donald Kipkorir Urges ‘Old Friend’ To End The Impeachment President Ruto Urged To Appoint Mudavadi as DP Former MP Declines Ruto’s Appointment Lawyer Confirms That DP Gachagua Will Appear in Person for Impeachment Hearings Mombasa Governor Wants To Ban All Vehicles from Likoni Ferry