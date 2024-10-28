Kenyans Need to Support Ruto with Prayers, Says Rigathi Gachagua

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on Kenyans to pray for President William Ruto.

Speaking after a church service in Kiambu County on Sunday, October 27, 2024, Gachagua highlighted the significant challenges facing Ruto’s administration. He pointed out that many Kenyans feel paralyzed by high taxation and failing public systems, particularly in healthcare.

Gachagua stressed that Ruto’s administration has subjected citizens to various economic hardships.

“We urge the people of Kenya to remain peaceful and pray for our President, William Ruto, asking God to grant him wisdom to navigate the challenges affecting the Kenyan people,” he stated.

He expressed concern over the helplessness felt by citizens due to economic adversities and noted, “The President has a significant task ahead of him.”

Gachagua added, “We ask for prayers so that God may grant him wisdom, allowing the people of Kenya to find relief as they go about their daily lives.”

Despite the political turmoil surrounding his ouster, Gachagua emphasized the importance of maintaining peace. He made it clear that his removal should not serve as a reason to disrupt the country’s peaceful coexistence.