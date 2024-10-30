Booker Omole’s Communist Party of Kenya vows to prosecute William Ruto, rallies global community for support

The Communist Party of Kenya has lashed out at President William Ruto’s administration for atrocities committed to Kenyans throughout the entire period Ruto has been in power – and especially during the recent nationwide anti-government demonstrations.

Speaking at the Dakar International Conference, focused on an anti-imperialist platform, the party’s vice-chair Booker Omole said that Ruto had ceased to be a servant of the Kenyan people and was now working for foreign governments and bodies.

Calling him a puppet of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other global capitalist institutions, Omole said that Ruto’s government was enforcing anti-people policies while at the same time brutalizing his own people.

The statement read: “When the brave youth of our nation, led by the Gen Z generation, rose peacefully to reject this Finance Bill, they were met not with dialogue but with unrelenting state

terror.”

“This Gen Z uprising, or what we now call the Gen Z Social Explosion, revealed the true character of the Ruto regime: a fascist state that will stop at nothing to crush dissent.

“The only “crime” of these young protesters was their bold rejection of neoliberalism and imperialism—ideologies that have impoverished millions in Kenya and across the continent.

“The state responded to the peaceful protests with unrestrained violence. The government unleashed both conventional security forces—the police and military—and illegal police squads operating as state-sanctioned militias.

“Their objective was not only to suppress the uprising but to exterminate and torture those who dared to challenge the regimes imperialist project.

“Over 78 young Kenyans were brutally murdered by the state, martyred for standing on the side of justice and resisting economic exploitation.”

The CPK continued to reitarate it’s commitment to stand with the Kenyan people, pointing that, during the protests, when Kenyans were murdered, assaulted and abducted, the party remained at the forefront, fighting for the people and agitating for justice.

Calling the murdererd protestors ‘martyrs’, Omole’s party went on to call upon the World Anti-Imperialist Platform to stand with the Kenyan people, adding that the death of 78 Kenyans would never be in vain.

They said: “We, the Communist Party of Kenya, stood with the Gen Z protesters on the frontlines of this uprising, drawing upon our revolutionary tradition of struggle against capitalism, imperialism, and state oppression.”

“The martyrs of the Gen Z Social Explosion are our heroes. Their sacrifice will not be in vain. We honour them today—not as victims, but as fighters who, with their lives, have exposed the rotten core of neoliberalism and its puppets.

“The struggle they began is far from over. Their blood calls upon us to continue the fight for national sovereignty, economic liberation, and the dismantling of imperialist structures that hold our people hostage.”

Omole also reminded the participants that the fight against imperialism was a collective struggle while also adding that his party would challenge the ‘fascistization of the Kenyan state’.

“The fight against imperialism is a collective struggle, and our victory lies in our unity. Let this statement be a weapon of solidarity and defiance, a declaration that the fascistization of the Kenyan state will not go unchallenged.”

While at the same conference, where he received a standing ovation, Booker Omole vowed to instigate an unprecedented process of prosecuting President William Ruto internationally.

“We are rallying the global community to join us in this noble cause. We must stop Ruto from turning Kenya into a fascist state and must stop his attempts to auction the country to the highest bidder. With over 78 comrades martyred, the only path is to seize power and deliver justice,” he said to a roaring applause.