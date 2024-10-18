18 MPs Absent from Gachagua Impeachment Vote REVEALED

On Tuesday, 18 MPs skipped Parliament’s vote to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, raising questions about their absence from the crucial session.

Some of the notable MPs who did not attend included Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris, and Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami.

Mukami had previously shifted her position to support Gachagua but still chose to miss the session.

Deputy Minority Whip Mark Mwenje was also absent, despite his minority coalition backing the impeachment motion. Among the other lawmakers who missed the vote were Hassan Yusuf (Kamukunji), John Machua (Kiambu), Nicholas Ngikolong (Turkana East), Joseph Gitari (Kirinyaga Central), and Rose Museo (Makueni). Additional absentees included Antony Njoroge (Kieni), Naisula Lesuuda (Samburu West), Joshua Mbithi (Masinga), Patrick Simiyu (Cherangany), Joshua Kavinda (Kaiti), Peter Mbogho (Mwatate), Abraham Kirwa (Mosop), and David Njuguna (Ol Kalou).

While some MPs were physically present in Parliament, they chose not to participate in the vote.

Babu Owino, one of the absentees, defended his decision, arguing that the country faces more pressing issues that require immediate attention. On Wednesday, he explained his stance: “How can I waste my precious whole day discussing Rigathi yet we have serious issues like Adani, new university funding model, SHIF, high cost of living, high taxation, unemployment among others?”

Owino further emphasized that he was preoccupied with addressing critical matters affecting his constituents. He urged the government to show the same urgency in solving the challenges facing Kenyans as it did in pursuing Gachagua’s impeachment.

“You’ll see me in Parliament when these issues are presented, but they will not bring them. I was highly engaged with other important and urgent matters affecting my constituents. The speed with which Rigathi was impeached should be the same speed used to solve Kenyans’ challenges,” the vocal lawmaker added.

Following the historic loss of the impeachment vote in the National Assembly, Gachagua now faces a significant test in the Senate. He needs the backing of at least 23 senators to retain his position as Deputy President.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi announced that the Senate will hold a plenary session to deliberate on the motion next Wednesday and Thursday. The first day will be reserved for Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse to present the case for impeachment, while the second day will allow Gachagua to defend himself, followed by a vote.

The Senate session will also feature several witnesses, including Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau, and former Kemsa CEO Andrew Mulwa, who have been lined up by those pushing for Gachagua’s removal.

The National Assembly and Gachagua have until the end of Monday to submit their evidence.

Speaker Kingi has also suspended international travel for Senators and Senate staff, citing the gravity of the situation. He emphasized the need for all Senators to focus on the matter and instructed Senate committees to halt any activities outside Nairobi County from October 8 to October 19.