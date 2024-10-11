Court Schedules Judgment for Chiloba Murder Trial After Defense Closes

The defense team in the murder trial of LGBTQ activist Edwin Kiprotich, known as Chiloba, has finished presenting its case.

Jacktone Odhiambo, a 25-year-old freelance photographer, faces charges of murdering Chiloba, a final-year student in Apparel Fashion and Design at the University of Eldoret.

Odhiambo denies killing Chiloba between December 31, 2022, and January 3, 2023, at the Noble Breeze Apartment in Chebisaas, Uasin Gishu County.

Over the past year, the High Court in Eldoret has heard from 22 key witnesses presented by the prosecution, including government pathologist Johansen Oduor.

Principal chemist Polycarp Kweyu from the government chemist in Kisumu testified that the male DNA profile found on the bed cover matched the seminal fluids extracted from Odhiambo. Additionally, Jane Waya, a government analyst from Kisumu, conducted a toxicological analysis on samples taken from the deceased’s body and reported no detectable chemical substances.

Justice Nyakundi has instructed the prosecution and the victim’s lawyer to submit their filings within two weeks. He is set to deliver his judgment on November 8, 2024.