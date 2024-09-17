Walker Town Concert 2024: Lauryn Hill Joins Nyashinski and Rema in Nairobi

American rapper Lauryn Hill will headline the upcoming Walker Town Concert, set for September 28-29, 2024, at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

Hill, the legendary lead singer of The Fugees, will share the stage with Kenyan rapper Nyashinski. Since 2022, the ‘To Whom It May Concern’ hitmaker has served as a brand ambassador for Johnnie Walker.

According to posters from The Walker Experience and ticket links on Ticketasa, British rapper ArrDee, Nigeria’s Rema and Kenya’s Bien of Sauti Sol will grace the stage as well.

Lauryn Hill previously visited Kenya to assess activities sponsored by her non-profit organization. In a Reuters interview during that visit, Hill stated, “We were chosen to say some things, and all the awards and stuff, the real meaningful things are when you come out to wherever, whether it be Nairobi or Brooklyn, and spread the message.”

Hill’s interest in Africa was sparked when a Fugees track appeared in the 1996 documentary When We Were Kings, which chronicles Muhammad Ali’s historic match with George Foreman in Zaire. She remarked, “American kids don’t have a true concept of what Africa is like; there are a lot of false and stereotypical images. We wanted to come to Africa to show the world what it was really like.”

Rising to fame in the 1990s as a member of The Fugees, Hill launched a critically acclaimed solo career. Her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, won five Grammy Awards, solidifying her as a pioneering figure in hip-hop and R&B.

This year’s Walker Town Concert marks the second anniversary of this highly anticipated event, which has become a staple in Nairobi’s music calendar.

The concert consistently showcases top African and international artists, with past headliners like Tiwa Savage, Fally Ipupa, and TxC, gaining a reputation for dynamic performances and vibrant cultural experiences that attract thousands of music lovers each year.