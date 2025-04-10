Ex-Boyfriend of Slain MMU Student Donated Her Phone to Church

In a striking turn of events, investigators have managed to retrieve the mobile phone of Sylvia Kemunto, a student from Multimedia University, who was allegedly killed by her former boyfriend, Philip Eric Mutinda.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) now has 21 days to delve deeper into this case.
Philip Mutinda, studying Electrical Engineering, appeared in court on April 8 and confessed to Kemunto’s murder, which he said happened after a confrontation in her hostel room. He then shockingly moved her body in a suitcase first to his room and later to a water tank on the university grounds.
The police investigation revealed that Mutinda discarded Kemunto’s SIM card and later donated her phone to the Jesus Is Alive Ministry in Nairobi. Detectives see the recovery of this phone as a major step forward in the investigation.
A postmortem led by Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor confirmed that Kemunto died from multiple injuries, including blunt force trauma and defensive wounds, which suggest she fought back against her attacker.
Her family has voiced their dissatisfaction with the university’s administration for not being involved in the postmortem process. They had previously reported her missing at Lang’ata Police Station.
Meanwhile, Kemnuto family’s lawyers Danstan Omari and Shadrack Wambui have announced their intention to sue Multimedia University, accusing it of not protecting its student.