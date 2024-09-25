Kericho Governor Faces Impeachment Over Allegations of Misconduct

Another day, another Impeachment motion! A notice seeking to impeach Kericho Governor Erick Mutai has officially been presented at the county assembly.

Sigowet Ward MCA Kiprotich Rogony tabled the motion, citing four key charges: gross violation of the constitution, violation of national and county laws, abuse of office, and gross misconduct.

Rogony’s motion accuses Governor Mutai of misappropriating, misallocating, and illegally withdrawing county funds and revenue.

While presenting the motion, Rogony stated that the governor’s actions have brought ridicule, embarrassment, and disrepute to the office of the governor, the assembly, and the people of Kericho.

He emphasized that the governor’s continued presence in office undermines effective service delivery, harming the residents who entrusted him with the position.

“The governor has repeatedly committed constitutional violations that disrupt the structure of government and compromise the integrity of both the office and the constitution,” Rogony asserted.

County Assembly Speaker Patrick Mutai has scheduled October 2 for the House to address the matter, during which the governor will have the opportunity to defend himself against the accusations.