Sakaja Announces Ambitious CBD Revitalization Program

Governor Johnson Sakaja has launched an ambitious program to revitalize the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) and give the city center a much-needed facelift. He made this announcement Wednesday during a crucial entry audit meeting with the county executive and representatives from the Office of the Auditor General.

Sakaja emphasized that the county’s record revenue collection of Ksh 12.8 billion will play a vital role in funding the CBD restoration project.

“We will embark on restoring the CBD, starting with the installation of strategically placed dustbins to ensure cleanliness,” he stated.

Governor Sakaja assured the public that the project will be implemented during the 2024/2025 financial year.

In addition to installing trash bins, Sakaja confirmed that the restoration plans will include tarmacking all roads within the CBD that require it.

“We will ensure that our roads within the CBD are upgraded, creating a better Nairobi for all road users to enjoy. We must make this work,” he asserted.

The Governor also announced plans to install streetlights in areas lacking proper lighting, particularly focusing on dark spots that pose security risks.

“We need to restore the city as a capital and bring back the glory it deserves,” Sakaja reiterated.

He assured representatives from the Auditor General’s office that all projects will strictly adhere to the law, emphasizing his commitment to transparency and accountability throughout the restoration process.