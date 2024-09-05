Morara Kebaso Hits Mobile Money Limit, Invests in Public Address System for Civic Engagement

Lawyer-turned-civil activist Morara Kebaso is eager to continue his criticism of the government, revealing on Tuesday that his mobile money account reached its limit after receiving generous contributions from supporters.

On Monday, the prominent critic of President William Ruto appealed to the public for assistance in raising Kes. 1.2 million to purchase a public address system for civic education and good governance campaigns. By Tuesday evening, he reported that his mobile account, which has a limit of Kes. 500,000, was full, prompting him to ask contributors to pause while he sought alternative ways to receive donations.

Kebaso also mentioned that he had already purchased a presidential address system to support his national visits.

“Good evening. I thank you all for your contributions towards our mission. The mobile money account is full and the transaction limit has been exhausted. Kindly i request you to stop sending until tomorrow. Please,” he informed his followers on social media.

“Kenyans have bought me a super clear presidential address system. Boy oh boy. You should see me use it. I will educate and educate and educate. I will walk around with translators like a pastor in a crusade.”

Kebaso also emphasized his determination to challenge Ruto’s administration, claiming that the regime employs fake accounts to undermine his character, with the latest accusation alleging that he is uneducated.

“Those twenty Youth that operate from KICC (Kenyatta International Conference Center) ballroom and sometimes from Mudavadi Centre, I know them. I know they have registered not less than 50 X accounts each. I know they use a software called Tweetdeck to trend their hashtags like Mulika Morara. I am familiar with that game. Sadly, you are funding them using our taxes. Are those the jobs you said you will create on the digital highway?” he asked.

“If you thought you have bought the affordable opposition and compromised parliament and that now you have earned a license to sweep the treasury clean, you should think again.”