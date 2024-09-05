No Prayer Days or School Visits: Education Ministry Enforces Third-Term Restrictions

Education Principal Secretary Dr. Belio Kipsang reaffirmed the ongoing ban on social activities in schools during the third term.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, Dr. Kipsang emphasized that activities such as prayer days for national exam candidates and school visits will remain prohibited throughout the term.

Kipsang directed regional, county, and sub-county education directors to strictly enforce this ban.

“This circular serves as a directive to ensure that schools do not conduct any of these activities. Please ensure all schools under your jurisdiction are made aware of this,” he instructed.

The ban on third-term social activities was initially introduced in May 2016 by former Cabinet Secretary for Education Fred Matiang’i. The prohibition covers prayer days, visiting days, half-term breaks, sports, prize-giving ceremonies, and annual general meetings.

This measure was implemented to minimize contact between candidates and outsiders, aiming to reduce cheating during the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

Matiang’i highlighted that prayer days in the final term were often misused as opportunities to exchange materials, which were later used by candidates to cheat during the exams.