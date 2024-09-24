Ruto and Four Other Kenyans Among World’s Top Climate Innovators

Five Kenyans—President William Ruto, Mithika Mwenda, Wanjira Maathai, Charlot Magayi, and Wawa Gatheru—have been recognized among the world’s top 100 environmentalists by The Independent. The ‘Climate 100 List,’ launched on Sunday, showcases a diverse array of activists, scientists, academics, philanthropists, political leaders, business innovators, and fashion entrepreneurs committed to environmental change.

The British newspaper noted that those on the list have pioneered groundbreaking solutions in areas like hydrogen storage, ocean sponsorship, the discovery of plastic-eating bacteria, and innovations in chemical-free textile dyeing. “The Climate 100 List does not rank the personalities by importance or compare changemakers. Instead, it celebrates individuals and companies dedicated to creating positive climate solutions,” The Independent explained. The publication also invited readers to nominate five unsung climate heroes, who are included on the list.

Wawa Gatheru – Ranked 12th



Wanjiku “Wawa” Gatheru, a Kenyan-American climate activist, founded Black Girl Environmentalist to uplift women of color and gender-expansive individuals. Her initiative has grown into one of the largest Black youth-led climate organizations in the U.S., amplifying voices that are often marginalized. Gatheru understood early on that people of color, who are most affected by climate issues, frequently lack decision-making power. Her organization aims to position Black women as leaders in the climate movement.

Mithika Mwenda – Ranked 64th



Dr. Mithika Mwenda co-founded and currently serves as the executive director of the Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), a coalition focused on climate challenges across Africa. With ten years of experience in the climate sector, he advocates for sustainable solutions tailored to the needs of African nations. Mwenda publicly criticized the UN’s decision to appoint oil executive Sultan Al-Jaber to lead COP28, calling it a setback for vulnerable communities. He expressed gratitude for his recognition, viewing it as validation of PACJA’s mission.

William Ruto – Ranked 71st

President William Ruto, who ranks three spots above U.S. President Joe Biden, has made significant strides in expanding Kenya’s renewable energy sector, focusing on geothermal, wind, and solar power. He initiated an annual tree-planting holiday and has set an ambitious goal to plant 15 billion trees within ten years. Ruto has pledged to eliminate fossil fuels from Kenya’s electricity production by 2030 and advocates for sustainable farming practices. His role in hosting the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi further highlights his commitment to climate action.

Wanjira Maathai – Ranked 91st

Wanjira Maathai, daughter of Nobel laureate Wangari Maathai, continues her mother’s legacy through the Green Belt Movement, which has planted over 51 million trees in Kenya since 1977. As Managing Director for Africa and Global Partnerships at the World Resources Institute, she feels honored to be recognized among the top global climate innovators and is dedicated to inspiring collective action for environmental protection.

Charlot Magayi – Ranked 94th

Charlot Magayi, who grew up in the Mukuru slums of Nairobi, invented a clean biomass stove after witnessing the harmful effects of charcoal fumes on health. Her company, Mukuru Stoves, has sold over 400,000 units and earned her multiple accolades, including the Earthshot Prize in 2023.

Currently, Magayi is developing a clean energy campus in Kenya to further reduce pollution and improve public health.