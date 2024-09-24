Censure Motion Filed Against DP Gachagua Over Divisive Remarks and Misconduct

Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana has filed a censure motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, citing misconduct.

Mungatana submitted the motion to the Senate Speaker’s office on Monday, calling for a debate on Gachagua’s conduct in office.

Addressing the media yesterday, Mungatana accused the Deputy President of violating constitutional provisions governing his behavior in office. He claimed that Gachagua has disregarded his oath and engaged in divisive politics, which he says undermines the responsibilities of his position.

“Article 260 of the constitution of Kenya categorizes the deputy president as a state officer whose conduct and behaviour shall abide by the provisions of article 75 of the constitution of Kenya and the general leadership and integrity code for state officers, contained in the leadership Act,” Mungatana noted.

He further alleged that since assuming office, Gachagua has made public remarks that have deepened ethnic divisions and heightened tensions among Kenyans. According to Mungatana, these comments have marginalized certain communities and worsened relations between ethnic groups.

“Rigathi’s public statements have marginalized certain segments of the population and escalated tensions between ethnic communities in Kenya,” said Mungatana.

The Senator cited specific issues, such as public service employment opportunities and the allocation of resources to devolved units, which he claims Gachagua has used to incite groups to defy lawful county government directives.

Mungatana argued that these actions amount to misconduct and a breach of Article 75 of the Kenyan Constitution, thus diminishing the office’s integrity.

“In accordance with Standing Order 101(1), the Senate expresses its displeasure with the conduct of Hon. Rigathi Gachagua as Deputy President, and we must therefore censure him,” Mungatana stated.

A censure motion expresses strong disapproval of a state officer’s conduct but does not seek their removal from office, unlike an impeachment motion.