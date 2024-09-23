“Only One Governor in Nairobi” Sakaja says He Condemns Ethnic Politics

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding the independence of his office, vowing to resist any attempts to micromanage the county government despite political and social pressures.

Speaking at the funeral of Edward Ondutu, father of Nairobi’s Health Chief Officer Ibrahim Otieno, Sakaja emphasized his role as the sole governor of Nairobi.

“There is only one governor in Nairobi, and that is me. I appreciate the support, but let’s be clear: you did not do so to have two governors,” he stated, addressing those who may have expected undue influence after backing his campaign.

Sakaja stressed the importance of maintaining Nairobi’s status as the capital city and a global hub.

“My duty is to ensure that Nairobi remains the capital city and maintains its status as a global hub,” he stated.

He condemned the use of ethnic divisions as a political tool, highlighting the necessity for unity within the diverse community.

“We cannot allow anyone to use ethnic mobilization as a tool in Nairobi. Our city is home to people from all communities, and implying that we are targeting one group is reckless and unacceptable,” the Nairobi county boss added.

Regarding the recent relocation of street vendors, Sakaja clarified that this action is part of a broader initiative aimed at restoring order and enhancing public safety in the capital.

He assured residents that the relocation was not an act of malice but a crucial step toward creating a safer and more organized urban environment, noting that similar measures have been taken in other major cities to reduce accidents and maintain cleanliness.