Morara Kebaso: “I Will Not Be Labeled a Conman” as He Offers Refunds

Activist Morara Kebaso has announced his plan to refund money to certain Kenyans who supported him and feel deceived.

In a post on Saturday, he revealed that he decided to return the funds raised for him after concluding that Kenyans have not done enough to bring about meaningful change in the country’s governance.

“But a time comes when a man must decide whether the nation is worth struggling for. My observation is that most Kenyans have already decided the country they want to live in,” he lamented.

Morara firmly stated that he would not allow his reputation to be tarnished or be labeled a conman and beggar. He believes his efforts were a genuine attempt to foster positive change in Kenya.

“I cannot continue to damage my reputation and be branded as a conman or beggar. It’s not worth it. For this reason, I want to refund any Kenyan who supported me and feels deceived,” he wrote.

He also mentioned that he would not continue his quest for a better Kenya and that he would refund the money along with a top-up to cover withdrawal charges.

“I am grateful for all the support Kenyans have given me. Most Kenyans have already decided the country they want to live in,” he said.

“I have a company to run and a family that loves me. It is for this reason, would like to refund any Kenyan that has supported me and felt conned.”

Morara asked donors to comment on his post with their M-Pesa messages to verify their authenticity to be eligible for a refund.

“I will refund you in full, plus a top-up for withdrawal, and then I will copy and paste my refund message below your comment,” he added.

“I want us to part on good terms so I can find some peace. Please avoid fabricating any messages, as I have all records from the day I started. The M-Pesa number has always been 0708985611, so it won’t be hard to confirm.”