Joint Memorial Service Set for Hillside Academy Fire Victims

A memorial service for the 21 boys who lost their lives in the Hillside Endarasha Academy dormitory fire is set for Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

The service will be held at Mweiga Stadium and organized by the County Disaster Committee, according to Acting Central Regional Commissioner Pius Murugu.

Murugu noted that some parents plan to bury their children on the same day.

“We aim to conclude the memorial service by 11 a.m. so that we can release the bodies to the respective parents and relatives,” he said. He added that the service will be brief to allow families enough time for private burial ceremonies.

Acknowledging the challenges some families may face due to travel distances, Murugu stated, “We are giving families time to discuss and decide whether they are ready for the burials that day.”

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. “We are still awaiting a report from the DCI as they continue to tather witness statements. This process will take time, but we appreciate their swift work to ensure the bodies are released to the families,” he added.

The Kenya Red Cross is providing pre- and post-mortem counseling to the affected families and extending support to the school community and first responders. Esther Chege, Head of the Kenya Red Cross Central Region, mentioned that they are collaborating with Nyeri County’s Department of Health and other partners to offer comprehensive counseling services.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, co-chair of the committee, stressed the importance of adhering to the memorial schedule. “The interdenominational service will run from 8:30 am to 11 am. We want to limit, as much as possible, unnecessary talk,” he said.

For families unable to bury their loved ones on the same day, Naromoru Hospital Funeral Home will preserve the bodies at no extra cost.

After the burials, the committee will focus on reopening the school to ensure Grade Six candidates can sit for the upcoming Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) national exams.