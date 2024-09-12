Nakuru Drama: Man Attempts Gun Snatch from Female Bank Guard

Drama unfolded in Nakuru’s Central Business District on Monday, September 9, when a man attempted to snatch a firearm from a female bank guard.

According to a police report, the incident began when the suspect approached Officer Dakwin Kipsoo, who was on duty as a bank guard, and asked for directions to a building in Naivasha.

Moments later, the stranger seized the officer’s AK-47 rifle by the muzzle and struggled with her, intending to take her firearm.

A fight broke out outside the bank, attracting the attention of nearby passersby. Police Constable Ambrose Kipruto, who was on duty inside the bank, noticed the altercation and rushed outside to assist his colleague.

When the suspect realized he could not snatch the firearm, he attempted to flee toward Nakuru’s Central Business District. However, officers and members of the public quickly cornered him.

The mob then descended on the suspect, unleashing heavy blows before the officers intervened and rescued him from the angry crowd.

“He was arrested and taken to Naivasha Police Station, appearing physically injured from the mob’s assault,” the report stated.

Officers and Crime Scene Investigations (CSI) personnel from Naivasha Police Station later visited the scene to document the incident.