Hillside School Fire: Emergency Doors were Locked from Outside: Witness Reports

New details have emerged following a tragic fire that claimed the lives of at least 21 pupils at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Kieni, Nyeri County. The devastating incident has left the community in shock and mourning as survivors recount their harrowing experiences to their parents.

Catherine Nyawira, the mother of a 12-year-old Grade 6 pupil who survived, shared her son’s chilling account of the fire. He described waking up shortly after settling into bed at 9:30 PM, choking on smoke that filled the dormitory.

“He told me that the smoke came from the adjacent row of their dormitory, which housed all the bed-wetters,” Nyawira said.

According to her son, the security guard, who usually spends the night at the dormitory, was missing during the incident, and an emergency door was locked outside.

Nyawira expressed her concern that this action likely contributed to the high number of fatalities, as the pupils could not escape from the dormitory, which was the origin of the fire.

The pupils who managed to wake up began to rouse their classmates, screaming and banging on the walls for help.

“While some of us were busy waking others, some were trying to break the windows and doors to find an escape. That’s how a few of us managed to get out of the dormitory, even as the fire kept growing,” the traumatized minor shared while with his parents.

The pupil explained that several dormitories are located on the compound and constructed from different materials. Some dorms are made of timber, while others are built with iron sheets and insulated with cardboard on the inside.

“Some of the dorms, like Tsavo, which houses Grade 7 pupils, Amboseli for Grade 8, and Mara for Grade 5 and below, are only separated by cardboard partitions. The fire was coming from the main door of Serengeti, located near the ablution block,” he said.

After escaping the dormitory, the pupils rushed to the designated fire assembly point, where they joined some of the teachers, while others began a rescue mission.

However, another parent expressed frustration over the school administration’s failure to provide an official account of the tragedy, forcing parents to rely solely on survivors’ accounts. He emphasized the need for the school to clarify several issues, including the whereabouts of the watchman, who serves as a patron, and the teacher on duty that night.

“Our children do not recall encountering a guard who was supposed to be present in the school. The director and several young teachers usually stay overnight at the school, and they need to explain how they could not contain the situation,” the parent said.

He also noted that one reason villagers did not hear the children’s distress calls immediately was due to an overnight fellowship (kesha) at the nearby Full Gospel Church, as many believed the noise came from there.

“Many of the neighbors only woke up after hearing the sirens of the fire extinguishers, while others began calling each other to inform them of what was happening at the school,” the parent told the press.

Additionally, the parents pointed out that the construction of the dormitory and the lack of first aid knowledge could have further contributed to the high number of fatalities.

“The dormitory’s construction does not appear to follow any structural design standards. We heard that one pupil, who suffered burns, tried to escape through the window and became stuck. First responders rescued him, but others who arrived later poured water on him, believing he would be okay. Tragically, he later died at the hospital,” said the parent.

The parents also criticized the government for its disjointed information and lack of empathy. They expressed disappointment that officials brought food supplies instead of providing updates on the efforts for the injured and how to recover the remains still trapped in the debris of the burnt wreckage.

“We want information on the whereabouts of our children, not food. We can’t think about eating right now. We need to know the way forward so we can find closure if our children are gone,” said John Ndirangu, a concerned parent.

The tragedy has sparked outrage and demands for accountability as the community seeks answers and justice for the lives lost in this heartbreaking incident.