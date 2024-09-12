Nairobi County Unveils Kes. 33 Million ‘State-of-the-Art’ Mace

The Nairobi City County Assembly has unveiled a new gold-plated mace costing Kes. 33 million.

On Tuesday, September 10, Nairobi Assembly Speaker Kennedy Ng’ondi introduced the 11 kg mace, designed to symbolize the authority of the County Assembly. He cautioned the MCAs against violating the standing orders related to the mace.

“This is a state-of-the-art mace and a delicate instrument representing the authority of the County Assembly as it conducts business. Its custodians and handlers must manage it with the care it deserves. I urge the honorable members to familiarize themselves with the standing orders regarding the mace to avoid any issues,” Ng’ondi stated during the plenary session.

Majority Leader Peter Imwatok also urged the MCAs to submit to the authority of the County Assembly Speaker, stressing the significance of the mace as a symbol of this authority.

“This mace weighs 11 kg and is made of gold. It marks a historic moment for the County Assembly, and you cannot compare it to the mayor’s chain we had before devolution. This mace is under proper security. We ask our sergeant-at-arms to keep the MCAs away from the mace, and I urge all members to respect the authority of the Speaker,” Imwatok remarked.

According to a tender issued in January, the mace features a construction of heavy-duty steel lined with fire-resistant materials, allowing it to withstand high temperatures for up to four hours at 1,000 degrees Celsius.

It will be stored in a safe with a robust deadbolt locking system to prevent unauthorized access. The neck of the mace is supported by crests made of four solid brass struts, each plated with 18-carat gold, while the neck itself is also plated with 18-carat gold to accommodate four stones.