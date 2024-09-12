Nairobbery: Forex Trader Loses Kes.13 Million in Daylight Robbery on Uhuru Highway

A Nairobi-based Forex bureau trader is counting losses after armed robbers attacked him in broad daylight on Tuesday, September 10.

The businessman, identified as Hirsi Ali Shire, was reportedly robbed of a bag containing USD 100,000 (Kes. 12.9 million).

The robbery occurred at around 12:50 p.m. after Shire boarded a motorbike from his office on Kaunda Street in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) and headed to Westlands to exchange US dollars for local currency.

After arriving at the Westlands Paramount building, he completed the exchange and boarded the same motorbike to return to the CBD.

The situation took a dangerous turn when they reached the Utalii building on Uhuru Highway, just a few meters from the roundabout. A white saloon car blocked their path, and two occupants emerged, holding them at gunpoint and threatening to shoot if they did not comply.

One assailant quickly snatched the bag from Shire and fled to the car.

“The reportee and the rider tried to chase the vehicle but were unsuccessful,” stated the police report.

Shire reported the incident to the Central Police Station, admitting he could not capture the registration number of the saloon car.

Authorities have since launched an investigation to track the vehicle and apprehend the two suspects.