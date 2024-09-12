Date Set for KES.7.3 Billion BRT Line 5 Along Outer Ring Road to Decongest CBD

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) is set to construct a Kes.7.3 billion Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line 5 along Outer Ring Road in Nairobi.

The government intends to complete the project within two years as part of its broader initiative to modernize the urban transportation system.

“This Ksh7.3 billion (USD 56 million) project is funded by a loan from the Korean Exim Bank,” said KURA Director General Silas Kinoti. “Once completed, it will provide an efficient, eco-friendly, and affordable transport option for Eastlands residents commuting from Taj Mall to Allsops, connecting to Thika Road.”

KURA unveiled the plan during a stakeholder consultative meeting at the Deputy County Commissioner’s Office in Embakasi Sub County.

The authority confirmed that construction bids for the 10.4-kilometre stretch would close by the end of October, with construction scheduled to begin in January 2025.

BRT Line 5 Features

The project will involve extensive civil works, including dedicated BRT lanes, five bridges, a 1.4-meter underpass, and 10 BRT stations. In addition, the development will include bus depots and charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs).

KURA highlighted that the stations will feature advanced technology such as vehicle location tracking, surveillance systems, and fare collection equipment. The entire line will be equipped with a Vehicle Enforcement System (VES) and CCTV surveillance to ensure passenger safety.

The project is designed to address several of Nairobi’s pressing issues, including traffic congestion and high carbon emissions. It will also improve mobility, accessibility, and safety for commuters.

According to KURA, The BRT system promises to reduce travel times, offering daily commuters a faster and more reliable mode of transport. Additional benefits include cost-effective transportation, job creation, and skills development opportunities.

As part of the Nairobi Integrated Urban Development Master Plan, the BRT project is expected to play a crucial role in easing traffic congestion within the Central Business District (CBD).