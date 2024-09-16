Mombasa Road Traffic Alert: KeNHA Announces 33-Day Traffic Disruption for Footbridge Construction

Motorists using Mombasa Road have been notified of a significant traffic disruption starting Friday, September 20, 2024.

In a public notice, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced a 33-day traffic disruption to accommodate the construction of a new footbridge foundation.

KeNHA Director General Kung’u Ndung’u stated that the construction will impact the Nairobi-bound lanes of Mombasa Road, particularly near Syokimau Railway Station, from September 20, 2024, to October 22, 2024.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority informs the public that a section of Mombasa Road (A8) near Syokimau Railway Station will experience traffic disruption along the Nairobi-bound lanes from Friday, September 20, 2024, to Tuesday, October 22, 2024,” KeNHA announced in the notice.

The construction involves building a mid-span footbridge foundation in the median between the Nairobi-bound lanes and the Nairobi Expressway fence.

KeNHA has advised drivers to use alternative routes [provided in the map below] and cooperate with traffic officers during this period.

“KeNHA urges motorists to adhere to the proposed traffic management plan and work with the police and traffic marshals on site,” the notice stated.