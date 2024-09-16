Kalonzo Rates Ruto as Below Average, Gives 2 Out of 10

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has rated the performance of the Kenya Kwanza government as “below average,” giving it a score of 2 out of 10. He criticized the administration for failing to uphold the rule of law and for not meeting several promises.

Speaking to university students from the Mt Kenya region on Saturday, Musyoka condemned the recent surge in abductions of young people across the country. He called for accountability and stated that Acting Inspector-General of Police Gilbert Masengeli should be held responsible for the situation.

“For the past few months, the Gen Z have proved that this country belongs to them. We need good governance, accountability and adherence to the rule of law. Do not give up. The abductions are still ongoing and the Acting Inspector-General belongs in prison and he has not been arrested,” Musyoka said.

The Wiper Party Leader also addressed Mt Kenya region politics, accusing some Kenya Kwanza MPs of distancing themselves from Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as part of a strategy by President William Ruto to divide the country. He described this as part of a “bread-based government” effort to split the Mt Kenya region into West and East factions for political gain.

“They promised to join the government but are now acting in a parochial manner. They are trying to divide the Mountain region to secure political advantages. The genuine representatives of the Mountain will stand up and respond. The Gen-Zs are everywhere and will address these issues. They have a vision that extends beyond the mountain and into the future,” Musyoka said.

The former Vice President also criticized the university funding model, stating that neither lecturers nor students understand it. He expressed surprise that even the Kenya Kwanza government appears confused about the model and called for better consultation.

“Nobody understands the funding model. Students don’t understand it, lecturers don’t understand it, and the Kenya Kwanza government doesn’t understand it either. There has been no proper consultation. I urge them to consult me since I have experience as a former Minister of Education,” he added.

Additionally, the self-declared official opposition leader condemned the Nairobi City County government for relocating hawkers to Kangundo market and urged them to resist the move.

“This is a government of lies and false promises. You cannot claim to support business people while simultaneously urging them to relocate. These hawkers are essential for feeding Nairobi’s population. If you move them away, where will they go?” Musyoka questioned.