KES. 31M Raised by Hanifa Adan for Police Brutality Victims Properly Managed, Audit Reveals

On Wednesday, activist Hanifa Adan released a comprehensive audit of the Kes.31 million fundraiser started to support victims of police brutality during the Finance Bill protests.

The audit, conducted by Seal Associates, detailed the allocation of funds raised through the MChanga platform. This initiative, backed by generous contributions from Kenyans and other supporters, aimed to cover medical and funeral expenses and offer compensation to those affected by police violence.

According to the audit, the fundraiser collected a total of Kes.31,663,580 from 35,444 donors. Of this amount, Kes.30,296,574 was distributed among 208 families. The platform fee charged by MChanga amounted to Kes.1,345,702.

The report revealed that the funds were allocated based on the severity of injuries sustained by the victims. Priority was given to those who were seriously and permanently injured, as well as to bereaved families, in accordance with the available funds and projected medical expenses.

Specifically, Kes.10,126,963 went towards covering the medical bills for 95 individuals who were injured. Kes.7,767,681 supported 46 people with serious injuries, while Kes.2,081,930 assisted five victims with permanent disabilities. Additionally, Kes.10,320,000 was allocated to support the 208 bereaved families.

Hospitals Covered

The audit also highlighted that ten hospitals across Kenya received funds to help with the medical expenses of the injured. The hospitals included Nairobi West Hospital Ltd, Embu Level 5 Hospital, Tenwek Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Athi River Shalom Community, St Francis Community Hospital, Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital, Kentap Medical Centre Communities, Mbagathi District Hospital, and Galaxy Hospital Limited.

Seal Associates confirmed that the “Care for the Injured” fundraiser was managed with transparency and accountability.

“The funds were appropriately distributed to support those in need, with all payments backed by thorough and verifiable documentation. The audit confirms that the fundraiser was conducted with integrity, ensuring that all funds reached their intended recipients,” the report stated.

The report also detailed the administration costs associated with the fundraiser. Mobi-Changa Limited charged a standard platform fee of 4.25% of the total funds raised, covering expenses related to processing donations, communicating with donors, and ensuring the authenticity and auditing of the causes.

Hanifa Adan expressed deep gratitude to all contributors and shared the emotional challenges she faced throughout the process.

“I will be lying if I said I managed this well. My emotions were all over. I would like to sincerely apologize to anyone I may have offended and hurt intentionally or unintentionally. I love you all so much wallah. I apologize for being on the edge and acting up sometimes,” she wrote on Twitter (X).