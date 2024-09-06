Health Unions Threaten Strike Over Delayed Salaries and Medical Coverage

Several health unions have warned of a potential strike within the next two weeks if county governments do not address their grievances.

In a joint statement, Dr. Davji Atellah, Secretary General of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), outlined the challenges facing health workers across the country. These issues include delayed salary payments, lack of medical coverage, and failure to remit statutory deductions.

The unions include the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM), Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners Union (KEHPHPU), Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO), Kenya National Union of Pharmaceutical Technologists and Officers (KNUPT), Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers (KNUMLO), and Kenya Union of Nutritionists and Dietitians (KUNAD).

The unions reported that medical personnel in counties such as Meru, Machakos, West Pokot, Kakamega, Nairobi, Embu, Samburu, Taita Taveta, Homa Bay, Kisii, Kisumu, Nyamira, Mombasa, Kajiado, Migori, Trans Nzoia, Vihiga, and Bungoma have experienced delays or non-payment of salaries for up to three months. They said this delay has significantly impacted their ability to provide essential services.

Additionally, the unions criticized several counties for failing to provide comprehensive medical coverage for healthcare workers and for not remitting third-party deductions such as bank loans, SACCO contributions, pensions, union dues, and NHIF payments.

The unions have issued a firm ultimatum, demanding that counties resolve these issues within 14 days or face a strike.

“All counties must secure proper medical coverage for healthcare workers within the next 14 days to ensure they have access to the care they need. Counties with salary arrears must settle all outstanding payments within the same timeframe. Failure to meet these demands will force us to take industrial action to protect our members’ welfare,” the statement said.

The unions also demanded that counties immediately remit all third-party deductions, including loans, SACCO contributions, union dues, and NHIF payments.

“These funds are crucial for our members’ financial stability and access to essential services. If counties fail to comply within the stipulated period, we will take further action, including strikes,” the statement added.

The unions called on the national government, county governments, and relevant authorities to take immediate and decisive action.