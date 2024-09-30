Best Kratom Strains For Energy In 2024

Lack of energy affects many daily, leading to reduced productivity and motivation. Some turn to quick fixes like caffeine, but these often come with unwanted side effects. Kratom, a natural herb, offers an alternative to maintaining steady energy throughout the day.

Kratom is known for its stimulating properties, helping users stay focused and energized without the crash often associated with other stimulants. It’s becoming a popular choice for those who want to achieve sustained energy levels.

However, finding trustworthy kratom sources online can be challenging.

Our team of health experts reviewed over 45 sites to bring you the top 5 kratom brands known for their quality and effectiveness in boosting energy.

So, let’s start!

Top 5 Best Kratom Strains for Energy

1. Happy Go Leafy Trainwreck Kratom – Overall Best Kratom For Energy; Editor’s Top Pick

If you are looking for an all-in-one kratom, Happy Go Leafy is the brand to turn to. This Kratom brand provides high-quality kratom that is potent and effective at an affordable price.

Not only that, but the brand also ensures that kratom is third-party lab-tested, making it pure and safe for consumption. Their kratom is also free from heavy metals, harmful chemicals, and other impurities. They are also super affordable, starting at just $19.99 for 20oz of kratom powder.

Features

100% Pure and Natural – With Happy Go Leafy’s Trainwreck Kratom Powder , what you see is what you get. There are no additives, just pure mitragyna speciosa leaf powder. This is the way to go to boost your natural wellness.

Two Ways to Enjoy – Whether you like to mix things up or prefer a grab-and-go option, Happy Go Leafy has you covered. If you want to customize, go for the powder or take the easy route with capsules. Either way, you’re getting the same high-quality kratom.

Three Size Options – Finding the right amount is easy. The powder comes in 2oz, 9oz, or a bulk 2.2 lbs option. For capsules, you can choose between 150, 500, or 1000 counts. Whatever fits your lifestyle, Happy Go Leafy has an option for you.

Subscription Perks – If you’re a regular Trainwreck Kratom user, why not subscribe? You’ll never run out and get a sweet 20% discount while you’re at it.

Pros

Promotes overall wellness

Vegan and gluten-free

Effects kick in 30-60 minutes

20% off on the first order

30-days satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Not for those below 21

Customer Reviews

Jason Thompson – “I was skeptical initially, but this Trainwreck stuff is no joke. It keeps me on my feet, especially during those mid-afternoon slumps. Best part? I don’t feel jittery, just clear and energized.”

Emily Gardner – “I’m always dragging through the day, but since I started using Happy Go Leafy’s Trainwreck, I’m a whole new person. It gives me that boost without feeling wired. Love it!”

2. Super Speciosa White Maeng Da Kratom – Perfect Kratom Strain For The Morning Boost

Super Speciosa White Maeng Da Kratom is an excellent option if you need an energy kick to start your day. Known for giving a steady morning boost, this strain is perfect for those who want to get energized without feeling anxious. It offers a gradual effect, making it ideal for productivity and focus.

You can get this strain in both powders and capsules. Powders are great if you like your kratom in a drink.

The pre-measured capsules offer a hassle-free way for users to manage their doses and stay consistent with their routines.

Features

Highly Potent – Each capsule packs 500mg of pure White Maeng Da kratom powder. There are no fillers, just the good stuff. A single dose can give you that energy boost and focus you need. It’s quick, effective, and ideal for anyone looking for a powerful addition to their kratom routine.

Multiple Benefits – White Maeng Da from Super Speciosa offers many benefits. Whether you’re looking for a caffeine-free energy source or need to sharpen your focus, it’s a great option for staying on top of your tasks.

Third-Party Lab Tested – Quality and safety are top priorities at Super Speciosa. Independent labs test their White Maeng Da to ensure it’s free from contaminants and delivers the potency you expect. Every batch is checked for purity and strength.

Bulk Purchase Available – With Super Speciosa, you can save big by buying in bulk and enjoy up to 50% off. This option is not only economical but convenient—no need for frequent runs to restock, and you’ll always have your kratom supply on hand.

Pros

3+ product variant

4 convenient pack sizes

Discounts for Veterans

1-2 days shipping

Easy 30-day returns

AKA-GMP Qualified Vendor

Cons

No subscription discount

Customer Reviews

Sarah Mitchell – “White Maeng Da has become my secret weapon for mornings. No more groggy starts, just smooth energy that keeps me going through the day. I feel awake but never jittery. It’s a winner for me.”

Michael Davis – “I swapped my usual coffee for Super Speciosa’s White Maeng Da, and I’m impressed. It’s clean, smooth energy, and I don’t miss the coffee crashes. Helps me get through the mornings with ease.”

3. Nova Kratom Green Borneo Kratom – High-Quality Kratom For Both Beginners And Regulars

Whether you’re just getting started with kratom or already a regular, Nova Kratom Green Borneo can set seamlessly into your routine.

It’s known for its smooth and well-rounded effects, making it an excellent choice for beginners while providing regular users with a dependable and quality experience.

Green Vein Borneo Kratom is grown across Southeast Asia, using farming techniques that mirror Borneo’s natural environment.

The leaves are carefully harvested when semi-mature, then washed, fermented, dried, and crushed. It’s known for its balanced alkaloid profile, offering noticeable potency without being overwhelming.

Features

Resealable Packaging – Nova’s resealable packaging for Green Borneo Kratom ensures your kratom stays fresh and potent for extended periods. The reseal keeps the product’s quality intact, maintaining its effectiveness until the last dose.

No Quantity Limits – Nova allows you to order as much Green Borneo Kratom as you need, with no upper limit. Whether you’re purchasing a single pack or more than 300 packs, they ensure your order is fulfilled.

Lab-Tested for Purity – Nova takes safety seriously, and every batch of Green Borneo Kratom undergoes rigorous lab testing. They ensure that kratom is free from harmful substances such as heavy metals and impurities.

Split-Kilo Flexibility – Nova offers a split-kilo option for those who like variety. You can mix and match up to four different kratom strains, with each pack containing 250g of powder. This allows you to explore different strains, including the famous Green Borneo, from a wide selection of over 50 options to find the one that suits you best.

Pros

Organic trainwreck kratom

Free shipping on $39.99+

100gm free samples

2-3 days shipping

Discreet packaging

Cons

Expensive as comparable to other brands

Customer Reviews

Kelly Sanders – “As someone new to kratom, I was nervous about trying Green Borneo. But wow, it’s been super effective. The energy is steady, and I don’t feel on edge. Perfect for newbies!”

Ben Harris – “Been around the kratom block, and Nova’s Green Borneo is one of my top picks. It’s just right — it gives me solid energy, but not so much that I’m bouncing off the walls. Highly recommend.”

4. Kona Kratom Green Malay Kratom – Highly Prefered Kratom Strain for Energy & Stress Relief

If you need a reliable pick-me-up while keeping stress in check, Kona Kratom’s Green Malay Kratom might be the perfect fit. This strain is known for its consistent energy-boosting properties while helping you stay calm and collected. It’s a favorite for many who want the best of both worlds: energy and stress relief.

With multiple size options, from 250 grams to 1500 capsules, there’s a perfect fit for everyone’s needs.

The larger the pack, the better the savings! Plus, you’ll earn 550 Konacoins on this purchase and $1 in rewards for every $10 spent.

Features

Available in Powder and Capsules – Kona Kratom gives you the flexibility to enjoy Green Malay Kratom your way. Would you prefer to mix it in your morning smoothie or coffee? The powder’s perfect for that. Don’t like the taste? No problem! Just grab the capsules for a quick, no-fuss option.

Easy on the Wallet – Kona Kratom offers Green Malay Kratom at prices that won’t break the bank. You can start with 250 grams for just $54.99, which equals $2.20 per 10 grams. If you buy 1000 grams in bulk, the price drops to $1.60 per 10 grams. The more you buy, the more you save!

Fresh and Pure – Kona Kratom takes quality seriously. Their Green Malay Kratom is made from fresh leaves, ensuring it’s pure, potent, and impurities-free. It’s a natural, safe choice for your daily routine.

Try Before You Commit – New to Kratom? Kona’s got you covered with their sample packs. Before deciding which one suits you best, you can try 5 different Green vein strains, including Sumatra, Thai, Borneo, Horn and Bali kratom.

Pros

Pure and potent Kratom powder

3rd party-certified kratom

Early onset of effects

Free shipping over $29.99

100% money-back guarantee

Cons

Capsules are made from gelatin

Customer Reviews

Rachel Henderson – “Kona’s Green Malay has been a lifesaver. I’m getting through my days more focused and without the usual stress weighing me down. It’s a solid strain for anyone who needs that balance.”

Chris Allen – “Green Malay from Kona is exactly what I needed. It keeps me level-headed at work, helps me tackle my to-do list, and I don’t feel drained or anxious at the end of the day. It’s a keeper!”

5. Kingdom Kratom Boost White Blend – Most Picked Kratom Strain For Energy And Focus

Looking for something that helps sustain your energy and focus throughout the day? Kingdom Kratom’s Boost White Blend is a great choice.

It’s often picked by those who need consistent vitality and motivation to get through busy days without feeling drained or exhausted later on.

Kingdom Kratom’s quality is proven by its rigorous sourcing standards and third-party lab testing.

This means that its capsules only contain pure, potent Mitragyna Speciosa Leaf. So, with white blend capsules, Kingdom Kratom wants to balance relaxation and stimulation, creating a product that is effective and convenient to use.

Features

100% Organic – At Kingdom Kratom, keeping things natural is a top priority. They work with over two dozen farmers in Indonesia to make sure you’re getting the freshest and best quality White Blend kratom. You’re getting a carefully grown and selected product when you buy from them.

Helps with Pain and Fatigue – Many people turn to White Blend for its mood-lifting and energizing effects. It can help you stay focused while easing discomfort, making it a favorite for those looking to relax without feeling tired.

Easy-to-Take Capsules – The White Blend comes in 00-sized capsules, which are super convenient. If you like to keep things simple, these capsules make it easy to measure and take your dose, so your kratom routine stays hassle-free.

Fast Shipping – Kingdom Kratom knows you don’t want to wait. That’s why they ship orders the same day if you place them before 1 PM Central Time. It’s their way of making sure you get your kratom fast, with customer satisfaction always in mind.

Pros

Made from fresh Kratom leaves

Balances relaxation and stimulation

Discounts on wholesale purchases

Free priority shipping on orders over $75

Cons

Limited product sizes

Customer Reviews

Jessica Brooks – “This White Blend is everything I didn’t know I needed. It keeps me alert without the ups and downs. I’m more focused at work, and it’s been way better than my old caffeine habit.”

John Miller – “Kingdom’s White Blend is my new daily driver. It gives me steady energy all day, and I don’t feel the crash I used to get from energy drinks. Plus, it helps me stay sharp. Win-win!”

What Is Kratom?

Kratom, scientifically known as Mitragyna Speciosa, is a tropical tree from Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Its leaves have been used for centuries in traditional medicine to manage chronic pain, improve mood, and enhance energy.

The plant’s active compounds are primarily alkaloids, with mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine being the most significant. These alkaloids bind to opioid receptors in the brain, influencing mood, energy levels, and pain perception.

In small doses, kratom acts as a stimulant, increasing energy, alertness, and focus. It produces soothing effects in larger doses, promoting relaxation and pain relief.

What Are The Different Types of Kratom Strains for Energy & Focus?

Kratom offers various strains with unique effects. For those seeking an energy boost, certain strains are particularly effective. Here are the top kratom strains known for enhancing energy levels:

Trainwreck Kratom

Trainwreck Kratom is renowned for its potent energy-boosting properties. It provides a blend of stimulating effects and enhanced focus. Users often report increased motivation and reduced fatigue.

This strain can be a good choice for those needing a strong pick-me-up.

Green Malay Kratom

Green Malay Kratom is known for its balanced effects. It combines energy-boosting properties with mild mood enhancement. Users may experience sustained energy levels and improved mental clarity.

This strain is ideal for tasks requiring both stamina and concentration.

Green Borneo Kratom

Green Borneo Kratom offers a steady energy boost with less intensity compared to other strains. It provides gentle stimulation and promotes alertness. This strain is well-suited for users looking for consistent energy without overstimulation.

Green Thai Kratom

Green Thai Kratom is celebrated for its stimulating effects and mood enhancement. It offers a boost in energy along with increased sociability and focus. Users often turn to this strain for its energizing and uplifting effects.

Green Maeng Da Kratom

Green Maeng Da Kratom is highly regarded for its potent energy-boosting effects.

It provides a strong surge in energy and enhanced focus, making it suitable for demanding tasks. This strain is popular among users seeking significant stimulation.

Green Bali Kratom

Green Bali Kratom is known for its balanced energy and mild euphoric effects. It provides a gentle increase in energy while also promoting relaxation. This green vein kratom strain is effective for users who want a moderate boost without excessive stimulation.

Green Sumatra Kratom

Green Sumatra Kratom offers a steady energy increase with added mood enhancement. It provides a balanced effect, combining energy with a sense of well-being. Users may find this strain helpful for both mental and physical tasks.

How To Use Kratom To Boost Your Energy?

Kratom can be an effective energy booster when used correctly. To enhance alertness and focus, here’s a simple guide to follow:

Finding the Right Dosage

Start with 1-2 grams of kratom powder. Gradually increase if needed, but stay within 3-5 grams to avoid adverse effects.

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Kratom can be dehydrated, so proper hydration is crucial for maintaining energy levels.

Choosing the Best Kratom Form

Powdered kratom is commonly used for energy. Capsules are also convenient, but powders provide more flexible dosing options.

Timing Your Dose

Take kratom in the morning or early afternoon. Avoid using it late in the day to prevent sleep disturbances.

Monitoring Your Response

Observe how your body reacts to kratom. Adjust dosage and timing based on your energy levels and any side effects experienced.

How Much Kratom To Take For Energy?

When using kratom to boost energy, it’s essential to start with a conservative dosage and adjust based on individual response. Generally, a dose of 1-3 grams of kratom powder is recommended for increasing energy and focus.

This amount is sufficient to activate the stimulating effects of the alkaloids without overwhelming your system.

Begin with the lower end of the dosage range to gauge your body’s reaction.

Gradually increase the dose by 0.5 grams if needed until you achieve the desired effect. It is crucial to avoid exceeding 5 grams per dose to prevent potential side effects such as jitteriness or nausea.

Individual tolerance can vary, so monitoring your response and adjusting accordingly is critical.

What Are the Ways to Consume Kratom For Energy?

Kratom can be consumed in various forms, each offering different benefits and ease of use. Here are some standard methods:

Kratom Powder

Kratom powder is a versatile and popular form. You can mix it with water, juice, or smoothies.

It’s absorbed quickly, providing almost immediate effects. This method allows for flexible dosing and is often preferred for its fast onset of action.

Kratom Edibles

Kratom powder can be incorporated into edibles, such as energy bars or baked goods. This method masks the taste of kratom and allows for controlled dosing. However, effects may take longer than other methods to kick in.

Toss and Wash

The toss-and-wash method involves taking a spoonful of kratom powder and swallowing it with water. This method is quick but can be unpleasant due to the taste. It’s effective for fast absorption but may require practice to get used to.

Kratom Extracts

Kratom extracts are concentrated forms of kratom, providing more potent effects in smaller doses. They are available in liquid or powdered forms and are often more powerful. Use extracts cautiously to avoid excessive dosages.

Kratom Capsules

Kratom capsules are convenient and eliminate the need for measuring. Each capsule contains a pre-measured amount of kratom powder, making it easy to manage dosages. However, capsules may take longer to digest and take effect.

Kratom Tea

Kratom tea involves steeping kratom powder in hot water.

This method offers a soothing way to consume kratom and can be flavored with herbs or sweeteners. It may also help with digestion and provide a gradual onset of effects.

How to Choose the Right Kratom Strain for Energy?

Selecting the best kratom strain for boosting energy involves several considerations. Understanding your needs and preferences will guide you in making an informed choice.

Third-Party Testing

Look for kratom products that undergo third-party testing. This ensures purity and potency. Verified lab results confirm that the strain contains the expected alkaloid levels for effective energy boosting.

Product Quality

Quality matters greatly in kratom. Choose products from reputable vendors who source their kratom ethically and maintain high standards. Quality kratom will provide consistent and reliable energy effects.

Types of Kratom Strains

Different kratom strains have varying effects. Focus on green strains like Green Maeng Da or Green Thai for energy. These strains typically offer a balanced boost with added focus and alertness.

Customer Reviews

Reading customer reviews can provide insights into a product’s effectiveness. Look for feedback specifically about energy enhancement. Reviews help gauge if the strain meets your energy-boosting expectations.

Price and Value

Compare prices to ensure you get good value for your money. While cheaper options might be tempting, they may need more potency or quality. Investing in a well-reviewed, higher-quality product can be more effective in the long run.

Forms of Kratom

Kratom is available in various forms, including powders, capsules, and extracts. Kratom Powders offer flexibility in dosing, while capsules are convenient. Choose a form that fits your lifestyle and preferred method of consumption.

FAQs About Best Kratom for Energy

Q1. Are Kratom Products Legal to Use?

Kratom remains federally legal, but kratom legality also varies by location. Check local laws before purchasing. Some regions have restrictions or bans, so ensure compliance with regulations in your area.

Q2. Which Kratom Strain Is Best For Energy?

Strains like Green Maeng Da, Green Thai, and Green Malay are known for their energy-boosting effects. They provide enhanced focus and alertness, making them popular choices for increasing energy.

Q3. Is It Safe to Use Kratom for Energy?

Kratom is generally safe when used responsibly. However, excessive use or high doses can lead to side effects. Start with a low dose and consult a healthcare provider with concerns.

Q4. Where Can I Buy Kratom for Energy?

Kratom supplements can be purchased from online vendors or specialty stores. Choose reputable sources listed in our guide that offer third-party testing and quality assurance to ensure you get a reliable product.

Q5. Are There Any Side Effects of Using Kratom for Energy?

Possible side effects include nausea, dizziness, and headaches. Side effects vary by individual and dosage. Start with a small amount to assess tolerance and adjust as needed to avoid potential side effects.

Q6. Can I Take Kratom Every Day for Energy?

Daily use of kratom is not recommended due to potential tolerance and dependency issues. It’s best to use it occasionally and take breaks to avoid developing a tolerance or experiencing adverse effects.

Conclusion:

Kratom offers a range of effects, but it’s particularly helpful for those dealing with fatigue. Many find it effective for naturally improving their overall well-being.

Among the top brands, Happy Go Leafy stands out for its kratom strains that support energy, mental focus, and mood improvement. Their products are budget-friendly, and they offer free shipping to several states.

Before purchasing kratom for energy, it’s crucial to stick to the right dosage. While it’s a natural option with milder side effects, people with health conditions should exercise extra caution.

