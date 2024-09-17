Kenya’s Stadia Upgrades on Track for 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, Assures Ruto

President William Ruto assured on Monday that Kenya will be ready to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). He made these remarks following a meeting with Patrice Motsepe, the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

“Kenya will be ready to co-host the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2027. The renovations of Kasarani and Nyayo stadiums, along with the construction of the new Talanta Sports City Stadium, are progressing well,” Ruto stated.

The President committed that both Kasarani and Nyayo would be ready by the end of this year for CHAN in February, while Talanta Sports City Stadium will be completed by December 2025 for AFCON 2027.

“Mr Mostsepe expressed satisfaction with the preparations of AFCON,” Ruto added.

Alongside its neighbors Uganda and Tanzania, Kenya is diligently preparing its infrastructure for the upcoming biennial championship. The country has previously struggled to host the competition, having failed in 1996 and 2018 due to inadequate stadium readiness.

Youth and Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen took CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe on a tour of Moi International Sports Complex, Nyayo Stadium, and the upcoming Talanta Sports City Stadium in Nairobi.

“He was impressed by our progress and expressed confidence that, alongside Uganda and Tanzania, we will deliver successful tournaments. I reaffirmed the government’s commitment to partnering with CAF and ensuring the successful hosting of these events. With Kenya’s iconic landscapes, world-famous wildlife, and sporting legacy, our co-hosting will attract global attention and record attendance,” CS Murkomen noted.

Some photos of the tout