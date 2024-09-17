What distinguishes a good casino? There are multiple things, but the most essential factors are convenience and variety of payments.

We decided to see how the top platforms handle this process and analyzed the case of PinUp Casino, which currently offers Canadian players the most flexible payment system.

So, what should you know before you start playing real money? You’ll find step-by-step recommendations here.

Depositing Money: How It Happens at PinUp Casino

Contrary to common belief, you can’t just click the Deposit button when browsing a casino website. Depositing money usually involves the following steps:

Setting up an account. This won’t take much time. For example, at Pin Up, you only need to share basic information like your name (must be real), valid email, and phone number and indicate your location. Profile verification. That’s the important step all players who want to play for real money must take. For example, PinUp online casino requires users to share a photo of their identification document and a photo of themselves holding that document. Choosing the payment method. After your account is approved and verified, you can go to the Cashier section to learn more about the available payment options. At Pin Up, you can pick one of the multiple options: bank card payments, payment systems like Astropay and Interac, 6+ cryptocurrencies, and crypto-wallets. Indicating the deposit amount. Note that the minimum amount will depend on the payment option. In most cases, it’s $10-$15. Confirming the transaction. Then, you will only need to confirm the transaction and wait until your balance is topped up. Claiming bonuses. Once you deposit, claim your welcome bonus. At Pin Up, it’s up to 125% of your deposit amount + up to 250 FS.

So, you can make your first deposit quickly and without any difficulty.

Once your account is approved and verified, carefully choose the payment method. Also, we’d recommend taking a closer look at the bonus policy — if you expect to get your reward, ensure you know and follow all the terms & conditions.

Though many think the withdrawal process is more complicated than depositing money, the experience can be 100% smooth.

For instance, if you’re going to withdraw your winning from the Pin Up casino online, you’ll need to do the following:

Go to the Cashier section. The page for banking information and payments will always be the same, regardless of what you’re going to do — deposit or withdraw your money. Choose the payment method. All the same payment methods will be set for withdrawals, too. You can get your cryptocurrency winnings, send them to your bank card or Interac account, etc. Set the amount. There are limits for withdrawals, too. Again, they will depend on your payment option. In most cases, the range is $20-$14,500. Just ensure you know the limit for your system. Confirm the transaction. The speed will also depend on the method. Crypto payments can be nearly instant, while bank card transactions usually take 1-3 business days.

Now you know what to expect if you play real money at PinUp casino online. This is an example of a simple, convenient, yet effective system that works equally well for the company and Canadian players.