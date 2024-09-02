Kenya Advances Food Safety Regulations Amid Rising Public Demand for Safer Products

Kenya is making significant strides to improve its food safety regulations in response to recent concerns that have heightened public demand for safer products. To address these issues, the government has begun drafting the Food and Feed Safety Control Coordination Bill, which is currently under review by the National Assembly after receiving Senate approval.

The proposed legislation aims to create a clear regulatory framework that fosters collaboration among state and national government agencies and the food industry. This collaborative approach will ensure inclusivity and transparency in food safety efforts across the nation.

During a recent workshop focused on developing a roadmap for enhancing industry capacity in food safety, Kiprono Rono, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Agriculture, emphasized that food can become contaminated during processing and distribution if control measures are inadequate, even if it is safe when produced.

He stated, “Access to safe food is a fundamental right as prescribed in the Constitution of Kenya,” highlighting the urgent need for a comprehensive framework to protect the food supply from hazards at every production stage.

The workshop, supported by the Food and Agriculture Export Alliance (FAEA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), aimed to bolster the capacity of Food Business Operators (FBOs) in Kenya to tackle food safety risks. To facilitate this initiative, the USDA, through FAEA, has invested over Sh64.5 million to aid the Kenyan government in developing a comprehensive food and feed safety policy and bill.

The anticipated passage of this legislation will create a transparent regulatory framework designed to ensure the safety and quality of food and feed products for both domestic consumers and international markets.

Gina Tumbarello, Executive Director of FAEA, expressed the shared goal of stakeholders: “Our goal is to ensure that current and future regulations provide optimal public health protection, are practical for implementation, and promote the growth of Kenyan industry both domestically and in export markets.”

Mr. Damian Ferrese, Acting Regional Agricultural Counselor for the USDA at the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, emphasized the significance of the proposed legislation. He remarked, “The enactment of a food and feed safety policy and legislation marks the beginning of a longer journey. We will continue to support programs that enhance food security and the economic prosperity of the Kenyan people.”

Dr. Rono also acknowledged that existing laws have not kept pace with modern food safety requirements, leading to inefficiencies that have contributed to food-related hazards and export rejections. In response, the government is modernizing its food safety system to adopt a more science- and risk-based approach.

This initiative will involve a thorough review of food and feed safety policies and legislation, aiming to align them with international best practices while addressing local conditions. The USDA, in partnership with the Ministries of Agriculture and Health, is collaborating with local stakeholders to draft this new food safety policy and bill.

While larger corporations have successfully adopted modern safety programs, smaller enterprises are struggling to keep up. To bridge this gap, the USDA and FAEA will support capacity-building initiatives aimed at enhancing food safety practices within the private sector. This comprehensive approach is essential for ensuring that all food operators in Kenya can meet the growing demand for safe food products.