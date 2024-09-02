Kalonzo Accuses Ruto of Exploiting Raila’s AUC Bid to Weaken Azimio

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused President William Ruto of employing divide-and-rule tactics to weaken the opposition and fragment Azimio.

Kalonzo alleged that Ruto is exploiting ODM leader Raila Odinga’s bid for the Africa Union Commission chairmanship to target opposition strongholds and lure Azimio MPs away.

“Kenya Kwanza should not use Raila’s departure to stir confusion within Azimio by moving across the country and enticing leaders,” Kalonzo said.

Speaking in Mombasa, Kalonzo clarified that the recent warming of relations between President Ruto and Raila Odinga should not be interpreted as a political alliance between the government and the opposition. He reiterated his position as the prime candidate for the 2027 presidential election on the Azimio ticket and urged ODM leaders not to be deceived into supporting Ruto.

“We know who has left Azimio to join the Kenya Kwanza government. As Azimio, we have not consented to join any government,” Kalonzo stated.

ODM Deputy Party Leader Abdulswamad Nassir confirmed that ODM remains firmly aligned with Azimio.

“Politically, ODM is still with Azimio, and I am aware that Kalonzo is in regular communication with Raila. We expect these discussions to continue,” Nassir said.

DAP-K Leader Eugene Wamalwa suggested that if Raila Odinga secures the AUC chairmanship, Kalonzo Musyoka would naturally assume leadership of Azimio due to his seniority in the coalition.

“Kalonzo is the right candidate. Raila should pass the leadership to Kalonzo, who has always supported him. Junet Mohammed, the Suna MP, is the Azimio opposition leader in Parliament,” Wamalwa added.

At the Mombasa Gymkhana, Kalonzo reiterated that no political pact exists between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio. He claimed that those who moved from Azimio to Kenya Kwanza had been misled and assured that there is no leadership vacuum within Azimio.