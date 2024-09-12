Jimi Wanjigi’s Wife Wins Court Battle to Protect Muthaiga Home from Police Intrusion

Police cannot enter or trespass on the Muthaiga home of politician and businessman Jimi Wanjigi while the court reviews an application filed by his wife, Irene Nzisa Wanjigi.

High Court Judge Joe Omido also instructed acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli and any officers under his command to avoid confiscating or destroying any property belonging to the Wanjigis until the case concludes.

Ms. Wanjigi and her children filed the court application after alleging that police raided their home on August 8, causing damage and confiscating various items, including mobile phones, cash, and valuable possessions like earrings and gold rings.

On the evening of August 8, Ms. Wanjigi reported that police officers forced their way into her Muthaiga Road residence. During the invasion, she claimed the officers broke down the gate, smashed doors and windows of the main house, and destroyed Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, lighting, music automation, and related equipment.

Ms. Wanjigi stated that the officers confiscated five mobile phones, various home communication devices, six laptops, iPads, and other gadgets. She also alleged that the police seized several Cartier hoop love earrings, rings, and studs valued at Kes.3.6 million, as well as $400 (approximately Kes. 51,600) in cash and old cut diamond earrings worth $16,609 (around Kes. 2.14 million).

Furthermore, she revealed that her Muthaiga home has faced repeated raids by state agents over the years, including incidents in 2017 and 2022, during which similar damage occurred to her property and her family experienced physical assaults.

In her affidavit, Ms. Wanjigi claimed, “The repeated raids of the home of the plaintiffs and the repeated assault of the applicants have ostensibly been occasioned by the state’s vendetta against one Jimi Wanjigi for his political activism. The plaintiffs and their home have nothing to do with Jimi Wanjigi’s political activism.”

She emphasized that, as law-abiding citizens, they possess a constitutionally guaranteed right and a legitimate expectation to enjoy their family home in peace while maintaining their privacy.

Justice Omido issued an order restraining the defendants or anyone acting under their authority from committing any acts of assault against the plaintiffs.

The judge directed Ms. Wanjigi to serve the court papers to Mr. Masengeli and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin before the hearing set for September 24.