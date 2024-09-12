Nairobi MCAs Approve Motion to Regulate Airbnbs with Enhanced Safety Measures

Short-term rentals in Nairobi, including Airbnbs, will soon require an assessment by City Hall before obtaining operational licenses.

On Tuesday evening, Nairobi MCAs approved a motion calling for stricter regulation of these establishments.

The new regulations will mandate the installation of CCTV cameras and a more thorough assessment before issuing licenses. Nominated MCA Perpetua Mponjiwa, who introduced the motion, emphasized that the goal is to address the negative reputation affecting the Airbnb sector, especially following recent violent incidents at short-term rental properties.

Mponjiwa noted that the motion arose from concerns about inadequate information on individuals involved in these crimes and the urgent need for stricter regulations to protect guests.

“I am concerned that Airbnb properties, which were intended for family vacations and similar to hotel accommodations, are now being misused for criminal activities and parties,” Mponjiwa said.

The motion specifies that while CCTV cameras will be required, they must be installed in a way that respects guests’ privacy. “The CCTV cameras will only be used for investigations to identify criminal perpetrators,” the MCA explained. She also highlighted that unregulated short-term rentals pose significant risks to young women, particularly college and university students.

This move aligns with the Ministry of Tourism’s efforts to develop a nationwide framework for regulating short-term rentals. The assembly has urged Governor Johnson Sakaja’s administration to expedite cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism to establish comprehensive rules for licensing and managing these properties.

Kitisuru MCA Alvin Olando supported the motion but insisted that cameras should not be placed inside bedrooms. “I support this motion, but if CCTV is installed in Airbnbs, it should not be placed inside the bedrooms,” he said.

Majority Whip Moses Ogeto added that these regulations will help restore trust among tourists and families who use these services. “Regulating the sector will instill confidence in both tourists and families who seek such services,” he said.

Nairobi will now join Kisumu County, which implemented a licensing system for Airbnbs earlier this year, requiring annual renewals based on inspections.