Governor Sakaja Sets Ambitious Revenue Target in 2024/2025

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja expressed confidence that his administration will exceed its record revenue collection target of Kes.12.8 billion for the 2024/2025 financial year. He conveyed this optimism during a key entry audit meeting with county executives and representatives from the Office of the Auditor General.

Sakaja emphasized that the county’s commitment to transparency and compliance in revenue collection would drive this anticipated increase, crediting the full digitization of the county’s revenue streams as a major factor.

“This year, we are aiming for even higher collections,” Sakaja said. “I urge our County Executive Committee Members (CECMs) to go above and beyond to meet these goals.”

The governor also highlighted the empowerment of various county departments, including hospitals and the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (NWSC), to independently collect revenue. He pointed out that this strategy has significantly bolstered the county’s financial health, with NWSC alone generating over Kes.10.8 billion in the previous financial year.

“We believe in empowering these institutions to generate more revenue,” Sakaja added. “This autonomy not only enhances decision-making but also ensures that more funds are available for service delivery to our people.”

Sakaja underscored the importance of transparency, setting clear deliverables, and maintaining openness with the Auditor General’s office. He stressed that these meetings are crucial for ensuring the Nairobi City County Government operates efficiently and manages its finances responsibly.

“I urge everyone to take this meeting seriously,” the governor stated. “We must be transparent with our people and deliver on our promises. The Auditor General needs to fully understand how we collect and spend public funds.”

Representatives from the Office of the Auditor General commended Governor Sakaja for initiating this open audit process. They praised his dedication to transparency and noted that he had set a precedent in Nairobi County by hosting the entry audit meeting.

“This marks the beginning of a new era of openness in county finances,” remarked an officer from the Auditor General’s office.