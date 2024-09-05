Nairobi’s Internal Revenue Surges to Ksh 1.4 Billion in July and August

In the current financial year, Nairobi County has recorded a Ksh 372 million increase in internal revenue for the first two months of July and August.

Data from the county’s finance department indicates that City Hall raised Ksh 1.4 billion during this period, a significant rise from Ksh 1.07 billion collected in the same timeframe last year (2022-2023).

Specifically, the county collected Ksh 785.6 million in July and Ksh 657.3 million in August, demonstrating substantial growth compared to the Ksh 572.87 million and Ksh 501.03 million collected during the same months in the previous financial year.

Most internal revenue streams experienced increases, with the exception of parking and food handler fees, which saw a decline during the review period.

In July and August of the previous year, Governor Johnson Sakaja’s administration collected Ksh 143.74 million from land rates, Ksh 288.56 million from parking fees, Ksh 117 million from single business permits, Ksh 176.65 million from building permits, and Ksh 52.74 million from billboards and advertisements.

City Hall also generated Ksh 12.69 million from fire inspection certificates, Ksh 15.75 million from food handler certificates, Ksh 30.1 million from markets, and Ksh 162.66 million from other income sources.

In contrast, during July and August of this year, Nairobi County collected Ksh 154.65 million from land rates, Ksh 281.54 million from parking fees, Ksh 183.61 million from Unified Business Permits, and Ksh 337.301 million from building permits. Additionally, Ksh 84.48 million came from billboards and advertisements.

The county also earned Ksh 14.523 million from fire inspections, Ksh 14.523 million from food handler certificates, Ksh 31.067 million from markets, Ksh 48.725 million from liquor boards, and Ksh 139.657 million from hospitals. Moreover, Ksh 4.763 million was collected from the Nairobi Funeral Home, while Ksh 82.082 million came from various other income sources.

For the last financial year ending June 30, 2024, Nairobi County achieved a notable milestone, with its own-source revenue reaching Ksh 12.8 billion. However, this amount fell short of the Ksh 20.06 billion target that formed part of the Ksh 40.7 billion county budget.

According to data from City Hall, the Ksh 12.8 billion collected represents the highest revenue figure the county has achieved since devolution. For the current financial year 2024-2025, Nairobi County has set a budget of Ksh 43.56 billion.

Sakaja’s administration aims to collect Ksh 21.06 billion in own-source revenue this year. To support this goal, City Hall announced new revenue collection accounts in August. The administration transitioned its revenue collection bank accounts from the Kenya Revenue Authority to its own accounts.

The notice stated, “This is to notify all our esteemed residents that from August 1, 2024, the County will fully transition from the previous KRA-denoted revenue collection bank accounts: Cooperative Bank Account number 01141709410000 and Equity Bank Account number 1770279910476 to the new bank accounts listed below.”

The new bank accounts are: