Court Hears How Extradited Murder Suspect Kevin Kang’ethe Killed Girlfriend

On Tuesday, the Suffolk Superior Court in Boston heard details regarding the brutal murder of Margaret Mbitu, allegedly committed by her boyfriend, Kevin Kinyanjui Kang’ethe.

Kang’ethe appeared in court on September 3, 2024 for a hearing after extradition from Kenya on September 1, 2024, where he had fled to evade capture.

During the proceedings, the prosecution revealed that authorities discovered Mbitu’s body on October 31, 2023, inside an SUV at Boston Logan International Airport while searching for the missing woman.

Allegedly, Kang’ethe took a cab from his home in Lowell to Mbitu’s workplace, where he met her as she left the office. He then drove her home in her car, which was reportedly registered in his name.

While driving, Kang’ethe attacked Mbitu, stabbing her 10 times in the face and neck with a knife. Prosecutors disclosed that after the attack, Kang’ethe answered two phone calls from Mbitu’s family and coworkers inquiring about her whereabouts. He falsely claimed that she had suffered an injury and was unable to answer the phone herself.

How Detectives Tracked Kevin Kang’ethe

Following the attack, Kang’ethe disposed of her phone in a dumpster in Chelsea, a decision that detectives used to track him down through surveillance footage.

Thirty hours later, authorities found Mbitu’s body face down in the car’s front seat, which had been reclined. Prosecutors stated that her body had been covered with items to avoid raising suspicions.

In court, Mbitu’s family expressed hope for justice as they shared their pain over the loss of their loved one. Mbitu’s cousin, Mary Kinyariro, spoke on behalf of the victim’s sister, emphasizing their determination to hold the suspect accountable. “We will not tire until justice is served,” she declared.

“It has been a long journey coming. Today gives us hope and represents a step forward toward justice,” Kinyariro said, as quoted by NBC Boston.

“We will continue to fight until this coward is locked up and never sees light again or harms another family.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden described the start of the court proceedings as a beacon of hope for achieving justice.

“She was deeply loved, a caregiver, a nurse cherished by every patient she served—a beautiful soul, a wonderful daughter, and a loving sister,” Hayden stated.

Kang’ethe pleaded not guilty to the murder charges and has been denied bail. The case is set for a mention on November 5.