Governor Jonathan Bii Faces Arrest Over Finland Education Programme Scandal

A Nakuru court has issued arrest warrants for Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii, his former deputy John Barorot, and three others after they failed to appear in court to testify in the Kes. 1.1 billion Finland Education Programme scandal.

Former Deputy Governor John Barorot resigned last month amid allegations of a strained relationship with Governor Jonathan Bii.

Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ndege ordered the arrests after the individuals missed their scheduled court appearances. The other three individuals—Hillary Ruto, Stephen Lel, and Edwin Lel—had also received court bonds from the prosecution but did not show up to testify.

The court has also summoned two key witnesses, including Mercy Tarus, a victim and local critic of the funds’ mismanagement, and Dr. Joel Koech, to testify on September 11, 2024.

This case centers on Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago and two other officials accused of misappropriating Kes. 1 billion allocated for an overseas education scholarship program intended to benefit underprivileged students.

Magistrate Ndege emphasized the importance of the witnesses’ testimony, noting that their absence was stalling the legal proceedings.

In this ongoing case, Senator Jackson Mandago and his co-accused have pleaded not guilty to ten charges, including conspiracy to commit theft, theft, abuse of office, and forgery related to the Finland education program scandal.

Mandago faces accusations of abusing his office by entering into agreements with universities in Finland and Canada between March 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, without obtaining the necessary approval from the county assembly.

The charge sheet alleges that the accused conspired to embezzle Kes. 1.1 billion from KCB Bank in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu, between March 1, 2021, and September 12, 2022. This amount was designated for the county’s education fund to support students studying abroad under the program.