Gachagua Warns Ruto of Losing Mt. Kenya’s Trust Over Impeachment Plot

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his allies have escalated their criticism of President William Ruto’s camp as tensions within the Kenya Kwanza administration deepen.

Speaking at a church service in Thika on Sunday, Gachagua warned that if Ruto fails to restore order within the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), he risks losing the trust of the Mt. Kenya region, which would be irreversible.

“Ruto made one promise that requires no funding, no support from the IMF or World Bank. He promised that, under his leadership, he would not allow his deputy to be humiliated. If he cannot keep that one simple promise, then there’s nothing else people can trust him with,” Gachagua stated.

Referring to Ruto’s own experience as Deputy President, Gachagua warned that if Ruto allows his allies to undermine him, it will damage his credibility.

“When there was an attempt to betray him, the people of this region said no, we don’t like betrayal… we don’t entertain betrayal and for that reason, the people of this region stood with him to a man to express their displeasure at the betrayal,” the DP cautioned his boss.

The Deputy President warned Ruto against allowing an impeachment motion against to be tabled in the National Assembly indicating that it would have grave ramifications.

“Our people hate betrayal and are unforgiving if you betray them. I ask my brother President William Ruto not be tempted to go that direction because these people will be very unforgiving.

“If the the people of this region feel betrayed as they will if go in that direction, these people will be very unforgiving. That is just my advice it doesn’t have to be taken, I have been around for a long time and I know a few things about people from the Mt Kenya region,” Gachagua said.

The DP’s allies also accused Raila Odinga’s ODM party of fueling divisions within Kenya Kwanza.

Former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala claimed that Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and Homabay Town MP Peter Kaluma are planning to table an impeachment motion against Gachagua next week.

Speakers at the event, including Malala, Gathoni wa Muchomba, Karungo Thangwa, and Mejjadonk, argued that such a motion could only proceed with Ruto’s endorsement.

Gachagua warned that if the impeachment plan moves forward, Ruto risks losing Mt. Kenya’s support. “I urge President Ruto to put his house in order and allow us to focus on our work. We have a duty to deliver to the Kenyan people,” he concluded.