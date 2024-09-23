Kimani Ichung’wah: Gachagua Fabricated Impeachment Claims for Sympathy

Leader of the Majority in the National Assembly, Kimani Ichung’wah, has denied claims of an impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, dismissing them as false.

Speaking over the weekend, Ichung’wah accused Gachagua of fabricating the reports to gain sympathy and political advantage.

“As the leader of majority, I can tell you there has never been an impeachment motion against the deputy president. That has been his creation and those that he walks around with. It is a sympathy-seeking gimmick to try and incite the people from the Mt Kenya region and moreso against the members of parliament,” he stated.

“It seems it’s only the DP who has been talking about his own impeachment. He seems to be calling for it and I don’t know why. Or he might be imagining that if it comes, he can incite one region of our country against the others and against MPs. That is the fear he has been trying to sell. That is why I have been saying, I have put my chest forward so that I defend the rights of all MPs as their leader,” the Majority leader added.

Ichung’wah further accused Gachagua of creating a threat by suggesting his impeachment would cause national instability.

“The instability he refers to is similar to what they instigated on June 25, 2024. This is a veiled threat to Kenyans, implying he would stir unrest if an impeachment motion were to be introduced,” he warned, referencing youth protests that turned violent in June.

The Kikuyu MP also challenged Gachagua to clarify whether he plans to run for the presidency in 2027.

“While he hasn’t declared his candidacy, there are signs he intends to contest. I’ve heard of his efforts to form alliances with figures like Kalonzo Musyoka. He is free to do so, but we expect him to focus on delivering Kenya Kwanza’s manifesto first,” Ichung’wah added.