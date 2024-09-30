Gachagua Warns Against Impeachment, Cites Threat to People’s Will

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has labeled the planned impeachment motion against him “an act of subversion,” asserting that he is committed to serving his full five-year term.

Speaking at a church service in Kinoru, Meru County, Gachagua urged those advocating for his removal to allow him to complete his mandate before President William Ruto considers a replacement.

He argued that his impeachment would undermine the will of the people, as he and President Ruto were elected on a joint ticket. Gachagua emphasized the importance of respecting the people’s choice, calling it “supreme.”

“As we do whatever we are doing in the political space it is my prayer that we should always respect the will of the people which is supreme. Elections were done the President and I were elected on a joint ticket for 5 years and that is the will of the people,” he said.

Gachagua also warned of political consequences should the impeachment push proceed, urging against attempts to overturn the people’s will through other means.

“Let us not fall into the temptations of overturning the will of the people through other methods because the people will not be happy,” he cautioned.

He stressed that democracy requires leaders to uphold the will of the people, which he called “sovereign.”

However, the Constitution does not guarantee the completion of an elected leader’s term or require the simultaneous removal of leaders elected on a joint ticket.

Article 150 outlines three grounds for removing the Deputy President, aligning with Articles 144 and 145, which govern the removal of the President. These provisions allow for impeachment, regardless of term length.