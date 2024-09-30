367 Title Deeds Not Stolen: Ministry of Lands Issues Clarification

The Ministry of Lands has clarified reports claiming that title deeds were stolen from the Government Printer. This clarification follows a gazette notice issued on September 26, suggesting that 367 title deeds had been stolen.

The Ministry clarified that the stolen documents were 367 security papers for printing title deeds, not the deeds themselves.

“These papers only become title deeds after being processed by the Ministry of Lands, filled with ownership details, and stamped and signed by the Registrar,” the Ministry explained.

Officials believe corrupt individuals within the Government Printer were responsible for the theft, intending to use the papers to create fake title deeds.

The Ministry emphasized its commitment to combating land fraud, stating it has reinforced its security protocols and is working closely with law enforcement to dismantle the criminal networks involved in these fraudulent activities.

Reassuring the public, the Ministry confirmed that all valid title deeds remain secure. It also vowed to pursue those behind the theft and bring them to justice.

One Government Printer employee has already been arrested and is currently aiding in the ongoing investigation.