Former Raila Odinga Agent Endorses Kalonzo Musyoka for 2027 Presidency

Saitabao Ole Kanchory, who served as Raila Odinga’s chief agent in the 2022 Presidential elections, has endorsed Kalonzo Musyoka for the 2027 Presidency.

Kanchory, who parted ways with Raila Odinga after the last elections, believes Kalonzo is well-suited for the country’s highest office. He argues that Kalonzo embodies the qualities Kenyans need in a President.

“We have the power to shape Kalonzo into the president we want. Kenya doesn’t need another strongman or one-man show, what we need is a leader who, like the late President Mwai Kibaki, governs with humility and allows democratic processes to thrive,” Kanchory said.

He added, “A leader who, if they step out of line, we can peacefully hold accountable. One thing I am certain of: Kalonzo will not oppress or harm us.”

Kanchory also commended Kalonzo Musyoka for his steadfastness despite significant political pressures and noted his loyalty, citing his consistent support for Raila Odinga in the last three elections.

“Musyoka was offered two cabinet slots and even asked to name his price, but when it truly mattered, he chose to stand with the people of Kenya, especially the youth,” Kanchory said.

“He stood by Raila Odinga not once, but three times, never wavering or selling out.”