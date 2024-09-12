Education Ministry Launches Nationwide School Inspections Following Deadly Endarasha Fire

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has ordered an immediate inspection of all schools following the tragic fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy, which resulted in the deaths of 21 students.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 11, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba announced that the Ministry will conduct inspections of both public and private basic learning institutions.

The Education Minister highlighted that, while most schools adhere to the Safety Standards Manual for Schools in Kenya, some have failed to comply with these guidelines.

He emphasized that such negligence has led to unfortunate accidents, causing loss of life, injuries, and property damage.

“The recent fire tragedy at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County, which resulted in 21 student fatalities, underscores the urgent need for rigorous enforcement of safety guidelines by both the government and school managers. We must prevent such incidents from recurring in the future,” Ogamba said.

Ogamba explained that the Ministry, in collaboration with relevant agencies, is conducting a nationwide inspection to assess compliance with the Safety Standards Manual. The first phase, which began this week, will cover all boarding primary and junior schools. The second phase will extend the inspection to secondary schools.

The inspection will involve officials from the Ministries of Education, Interior and National Administration, Health, and the Department of Public Works. Additionally, officers from County Governments and the Kenya Red Cross will participate.

The primary goal of the inspection is to determine the causes behind the recent surge in school fires and to make necessary recommendations for new interventions where current measures have fallen short.

Ogamba also stated that the Government will take firm action against Ministry of Education officials, school administrators, and managers who fail to follow the Safety Standards Manual. This enforcement will align with the Basic Education Act of 2013.