Civil Society Leader Denies Extortion Charges, Claims Arrest Targets Anti-Corruption Activists

Peter Odhiambo Agoro, Chairperson of the Consortium of Civil Societies in Kenya, was released after posting a Ksh.100,000 cash bail at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). He faced arrest on Tuesday for allegedly extorting Kes.3 million from an unnamed CEO of a State corporation.

Agoro fell victim to a sting operation led by EACC detectives, who apprehended him at a city hotel while he was receiving the first installment of Kes.1.5 million.

EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi stated that Agoro demanded the bribe to prevent the publicization of allegations regarding procurement malpractices against the parastatal CEO.

In response, Agoro denied the allegations, claiming his arrest aimed to silence activists who oppose corruption.

Ngumbi confirmed Agoro’s release on Wednesday and indicated that investigations into the case are ongoing. He mentioned that once the investigation file is complete, it will be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Ngumbi also warned some rogue civil society actors, accusing them of abusing their positions to obtain information and blackmail government officials for financial gain. He emphasized that the commission will investigate all such cases and take appropriate action against the offenders.

Agoro must appear before the EACC in two weeks.