Njuri Ncheke Elders Shift Support from Gachagua to Kindiki in Mt. Kenya Leadership

Over 2,000 Njuri Ncheke elders from Meru have endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki as the new leader of the Mt. Kenya region.

During a gathering at their sacred shrine in Ncheru, Tigania West, Meru County, the elders announced their decision to cut ties with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, expressing confidence in Kindiki as their new link to President William Ruto.

Led by newly appointed Meru County chairman Adrian Aruyaru, the elders from both Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties showed strong support for Kindiki, highlighting his consistent collaboration with the President.

The elders reaffirmed their unwavering support for Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, emphasizing their commitment to the current government. They urged both Governor Mwangaza and her Tharaka Nithi counterpart Muthomi Njuki to collaborate closely with President Ruto to foster regional development.

Moreover, the elders called for unity between Mt. Kenya East and Mt. Kenya West to ensure the region’s overall progress.

Their endorsement of Kindiki reflects a significant shift in leadership dynamics in the Mt. Kenya region, aiming to strengthen political ties and development initiatives under President Ruto’s administration.

This comes a little over a week after elected leaders from the Mt. Kenya East region also endorsed CS Kindiki as their leader.

During a press conference on Monday, representatives from Embu, Tharaka Nithi, and Meru counties announced their unanimous decision to designate Kindiki as the key link between them and the Executive.

At the same time, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allies have discredited Kindiki’s endorsement as Mt.Kenya leader.

Led by Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang’wa, the DP’s allies alleged the endorsement was a strategy to push Deputy Gachagua out of the political scene.

Thang’wa accused the MPs of plotting to impeach Gachagua and press charges against him to redistribute political positions among themselves. He strongly defended Gachagua, affirming that the DP will remain the political voice of the Mt Kenya region.

“It is their plan to unite, bring an impeachment motion, remove him from office, jail him, and give positions to others,” Thang’wa explained. “Let me remind them that we voted for Gachagua as the mountain, and we will not allow anyone to touch him.”