Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o Speaks Out on Abduction and Safety Concerns

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o has disclosed that she feels unsafe due to her efforts in exposing graft within national and county governments.

Speaking to the Constitution Implementation Oversight Committee (CIOC) on Tuesday, Nyakang’o expressed her ongoing concerns about safety while performing her duties.

She recounted her arrest in December last year, when she was accused of fraud and operating a Sacco without a license. Many viewed the arrest as an attempt by unknown individuals to remove her from office.

“Sometimes I feel unsafe, but the law has protected me. I’m here to carry out my duties under the law,” Nyakang’o said.

She added, “The fact that I hold a protected office was ignored. I was abducted to Mombasa, yes members, I was abducted, but I’m here in the office without fear or favour.”

Nyakang’o also highlighted funding challenges facing her office. She noted, “The Auditor-General’s office receives nearly Ksh.9 billion, while we only get Ksh.700 million for the entire year, despite covering the whole country.”

In December, unknown individuals stopped Nyakang’o’s vehicle in Nairobi’s Central Business District and demanded that she record a statement.

They then took her on a seven-hour journey to Mombasa, where local DCI officers detained her and brought her to court. Nyakang’o was later released on Kes.500,000 cash bail.