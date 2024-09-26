Boost for Kenya’s Blue Economy as MKU Open First Private Marine Academy

In a move forward for Kenya’s education and maritime sectors, Mount Kenya University (MKU) has established the country’s first private Maritime Academy in Malindi.

This new institution aims to address the growing demand for specialized maritime education and support the nation’s expanding Blue Economy initiative.

The academy, located on the Kenyan coast, marks a departure from the traditional government-led approach to maritime training in the country.

It is set to offer a range of programs designed to equip students with skills needed in various aspects of the maritime industry, from navigation and engineering to port management and marine conservation.