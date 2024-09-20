Bodyguard to Embakasi West MP Reportedly Takes Own Life

A police officer assigned to Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje has died after reportedly shooting himself at his residence in Embakasi, Nairobi.

Constable Austin Owiti Oyuech Shariff, an Administration Police officer in the close protection unit, allegedly shot himself in the head on Thursday morning. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, and police are investigating the incident.

Shariff, 43, had previously served as a bodyguard for several government officials. Friends and family stated that he had not shown any signs of distress prior to the tragic incident.

MP Mwenje expressed his sorrow and confirmed the ongoing investigation. “It is sad this happened, and we are looking into it,” he said.

On leave at the time, Shariff spent Wednesday with friends in his neighborhood, where they had drinks before he returned home. The following morning, he reportedly woke up, grabbed his gun, and shot himself.

Police moved his body to the mortuary for an autopsy and other procedures.

Shariff will be laid to rest today( Friday, September 20), at his parents’ home in Seme, Kisumu County, in accordance with his Muslim faith.