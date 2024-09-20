Kenyan Boys Are an “Endangered Species”: Wetang’ula Appeals for Balanced Advocacy

National Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Dr. Moses Wetang’ula, has called on UNICEF to increase its focus on the boy child in its advocacy programs, emphasizing that boys are becoming an “endangered species” due to the disproportionate attention given to girls in child rights initiatives.

Wetang’ula expressed concern that boys in Kenya are “suffering in silence,” receiving minimal support for their challenges. He stated, “All resources have been directed towards empowering the girl child. UNICEF should step in because they have the capacity,” during a meeting with UNICEF Kenya Representative, Dr. Shaheen Nilofer, at Parliament Buildings on Thursday.

He pointed out the imbalance created by the focus on girls, acknowledging the commendable progress made in uplifting the girl child but warning that boys are increasingly overlooked.

“UNICEF has done a great job in uplifting the girl child, moving her from the kitchen to the table. However, the boy child has been left behind, and this imbalance could create a divided society,” Wetang’ula added.

The Speaker stressed the urgent need for policies that ensure equal protection and opportunities for boys, promoting fairness and balance within society. He illustrated this need with a personal observation from his Catholic church, where girls actively engage in worship through liturgical dances, while boys remain passive spectators.

Wetang’ula assured UNICEF of the National Assembly’s commitment to supporting its initiatives, particularly those aimed at poverty alleviation and promoting equality.

“The National Assembly is ready to work hand in hand with UNICEF. The organization plays a crucial role in advancing government efforts,” he stated.

Deputy Speaker Hon. Gladys Boss and Migori County MP Hon. Fatuma Zainab also attended the meeting.

Dr. Shaheen Nilofer acknowledged the National Assembly’s critical role in supporting UNICEF’s initiatives. She noted that collaboration with the legislative body would enhance efforts to promote children’s rights across Kenya.

Despite significant achievements, Dr. Nilofer highlighted ongoing challenges, including approximately 2.5 million children still out of school due to various socio-economic factors.

She reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to working in vital sectors such as agriculture, education, and social protection, which are essential for the well-being of children and their communities.