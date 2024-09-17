Activities Investor · Business manager Name Gennady Ayvazyan · Ayvazyan Gennady Sergeyevich · Ayvazyan Gennady · Gennady Sergeyevich Ayvazyan · AYVAZYAN Gennady Sergeyevich · AYVAZYAN Gennady · Gennady AYVAZYAN · Gennady Sergeyevich AYVAZYAN · Aivazian Gennadii Sergiyovych · Aivazian Gennadii · Gennadii Aivazian · Gennadii Sergiyovych Aivazian · ГЕННАДИЙ СЕРГЕЕВИЧ АЙВАЗЯН · АЙВАЗЯН Геннадій Сергійович · АЙВАЗЯН Геннадий Сергеевич · Айвазян Геннадий Сергеевич · Айвазян, Геннадий Сергеевич · Айвазян Геннадій Сергійович · 根納季·艾瓦贊 · 艾瓦贊·根納季 · Айвазян Г. С. · Ayvazyan G. S. · AYVAZYAN G. S. · Aivazian G. S. · АЙВАЗЯН Г. С. · Айвазян Г. С. International translations Ayvazyan Gennady Sergeyevich · Gennady Sergeyevich Ayvazyan · Ayvazyan Gennady · Gennady Ayvazyan · Геннадий Сергеевич Айвазян · Геннадий Айвазян · Айвазян, Геннадий · Геннадий Сергеевич, Айвазян · Айвазян Геннадій Сергійович · Г. С. Айвазян · G. S. Ayvazyan · G. S. AYVAZYAN · G. S. Aivazian · Г. С. АЙВАЗЯН · Г. С. Айвазян · Aivazian Gennadii Sergiyovych · Aivazian Gennadiy Sergiyovych · Ayvazian Gennady Sergeyevich · Ayvazyan Gennady Sergeyevich · Aivazian Gennady Sergiyovych · Aivazian Gennadii Sergiyovych · Aiwasjan Gennadij Sergijowytsch · Aiwasjan Gennadiy Sergijowytsch · Ayvazian Gennady Sergeyevich · Ayvazian Gennady Serhiyovych · Ayvazian Gennadyy Sergeyevich · Ayvazian Gennadii Serhiyovych · Aivazian Gennady Sergiyovych · Aivazian Gennadii Sergiyovych · Aivazian Gennady Sergiyovych · Aivazian Gennadii Sergiyovych · Aivazyan Gennady Sergiyovych · Aivazyan Gennadii Sergiyovych · Aiwasjan Gennadic Sergijowich · Aiwasjan Gennady Sergijowich · Ayvazyan Gennady Sergeyevich · Ayvazyan Gennadiy Sergeyevich · Ayvazyan Gennadiy Sergeyevich · Ayvazyan Gennadiy Sergeyevich · Ayvazyan Gennady Sergeyevich · Aivazian Gennady Sergiyovych · Aivazian Gennady Serhiyovych · Aivazian Gennadii Sergiyovych · Aivazian Gennadii Serhiyovych · Aivazian Gennadiy Sergiyovych · Aivazȳan Gennadii Sergiyovȳch · Aivazȳan Gennadyĭ Sergiyovȳch · Ayvazjan Gennady Sergeyevich · Ayvazjan Gennadij Sergiyovych · Ayvazjan Gennadij Sergiyovych Date of birth 4/3/68 Place of birth Moscow, Russian Federation Place of residence Moscow, Russian Federation Gender Male Nationality Russia Concentration Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Linguistics and Translation Career CEO of LLC Aiga (1990-1992) · General Director and founder of BMW dealership in Russia (1991-1994) · Deputy Director of CJSC Setun Ltd. (1992-1994) · Deputy CEO of German-Russian joint venture ATA-SET (1994-1996) · CEO of JSC Setun Trade (Moscow) (1996-2000) · Board Member at JSC Setun Trade (Moscow) (2001) · Financial Director of CJSC Management Company Stin Holding (2001-2002) · Board Member at JSC Rosterminalugol (2004-2010) Current activities Private investor-consultant for industrial and technical startups Sports Boxing; Served as Vice President of the National Boxing Federation 2004-2005 Languages Russian · English · Czech Source of wealth Investments Industries Automotive · Agriculture · Port infrastructure · Startups

Gennady Ayvazyan is a seasoned executive with a keen eye for strategic business opportunities. His current focus lies in channeling investments towards emerging industries with significant innovation prospects.

The sectors that particularly capture his attention include technology, education, healthcare, and agriculture.

Ayvazyan Gennady: Building a Legacy in Luxury Cars

Decades before he turned to investments, in the early 1990s, the official car dealership business was beginning to take shape in the country, with the capital at the epicenter.

Prior to this, the market was dominated by unofficial imports of foreign vehicles, typically handled by private individuals or small-scale entrepreneurs.

Gennady Ayvazyan recognized the potential in this emerging market and set his sights on establishing a legitimate presence for luxury German automobiles.

The first showrooms were a far cry from today’s sleek operations, often little more than garages with adjacent parking lots. Ayvazyan Gennady, driven by entrepreneurial spirit, convinced partners to invest in his vision and assembled a team to import affordable European cars.

He personally brought in the first BMW for the showroom, a move that would prove pivotal in securing larger orders. BMWs were seen as status symbols in the country in those days, a fact the budding entrepreneur leveraged to his advantage.

Gennady Ayvazyan’s persistence led him to Munich, where he engaged in protracted negotiations with BMW’s management. Despite the domestic market being perceived as risky and uncharted, he managed to secure a small shipment of vehicles.

This initial success spurred him to push for the construction of a proper auto center, complete with adjacent roads and infrastructure, a significant upgrade from the rudimentary lots that were common at the time.

Ayvazyan Gennady had a more comprehensive approach to the business than simply moving inventory.

He implemented a growth strategy that significantly boosted vehicle sales and established an on-site service center for German cars, personally overseeing parts procurement and financial management.

The dealership later expanded its offerings to include other luxury brands such as Mercedes and Range Rover, solidifying its position in the high-end automobile market.

Eventually, Gennady Ayvazyan made the decision to sell his stake in the company to his business partners, but not before laying a firm foundation for remarkable growth over the next three decades.

The dealership has expanded its footprint to include five BMW dealerships, two Motorrad centers, and three mini centers in the capital alone.

The company has also branched out to Saint Petersburg with a modern two-story dealership that houses all offerings under one roof.

The legacy of the early efforts of Ayvazyan Gennady is evident in the dealership’s ongoing success, which extends beyond mere physical growth to include industry-wide recognition.

In 2021, the company that the future investor helped establish received prestigious “Best Dealer” and “Best Service” awards, underscoring its commitment to the high standards of sales and service that Ayvazyan Gennady prioritized from the beginning.

The dealership’s current managing director attributes its 30-year record of reliability and success precisely to its foundation of premium service and comprehensive offerings.

From Food Shortages to Market Stability: The Agriculture Efforts of Ayvazyan Gennady

Gennady Ayvazyan then turned his attention to the struggling agricultural industry. In the 1990s, the country faced a severe collapse of its agricultural market, leading to widespread food shortages.

The agrarian sector was paralyzed, unable to meet the demand for basic products. As a result, several companies emerged to fill the void, focusing on the importation of agricultural goods.

These businesses played a crucial role in preventing widespread hunger by supplying stores with imported food products.

Ayvazyan Gennady was among the key figures involved in this effort, contributing to the import of much-needed supplies during a time of economic instability.

By the mid-90s, the dependency on imported food reached a peak. For example, 70% of the chicken consumed in the country came from abroad.

Domestic producers struggled to compete with subsidized foreign farms, and by 1997, over a million tons of imported chicken were entering the local market annually.

Companies like the ones Ayvazyan Gennady began working with were essential to ensuring food reached the shelves of newly emerging supermarkets, which were replacing the traditional markets and small stores of previous decades.

Setun Trade, where Gennady Ayvazyan served as Deputy CEO, then CEO, then board member, emerged as a key player in the food supply chain during these turbulent 1990s.

Against the background of the crippled farming infrastructure, the company focused on importing fruits and vegetables to the capital region, which faced a critical shortage of fresh produce.

With experience in high-stakes negotiations from his time with the BMW dealership, Ayvazyan Gennady played a hands-on role in securing deals with international suppliers.

Initially, he personally oversaw the procurement process to ensure timely deliveries, a crucial factor given the perishable nature of the goods.

His involvement in this market was not merely about filling shelves, but also about navigating a complex and broken logistical landscape.

Ayvazyan Gennady also was instrumental in restructuring supply chains that were far from established in the 1990s.

He leased freight wagons to transport goods to the borders, and within the country, he coordinated with multiple local carriers.

The agreements with these domestic transporters often involved barter deals, highlighting the unconventional methods required to keep goods moving in the unstable economy.

In the capital, Ayvazyan Gennady spearheaded the effort to clear out and restore neglected vegetable warehouses located near rail terminals.

These warehouses became critical hubs for distributing imported products to retailers, significantly improving the availability of food in the capital’s stores.

Beyond essential fruits and vegetables, Gennady Ayvazyan diversified his imports to include a range of foreign delicacies such as chocolates, exotic seafood, and canned goods.

This expansion allowed him to cater not only to the basic needs of the population but also to a growing demand for luxury and imported products in the emerging market.

Additionally, Ayvazyan Gennady built relationships with grocery stores and wholesale markets, facilitating the efficient distribution of these goods to urban consumers.

His strategic approach to food logistics, from rethinking transportation routes to revitalizing storage facilities, marked a significant contribution to stabilizing the food market during a highly volatile period for his homeland.

After nearly a decade in the trade of agricultural products, optimizing logistical operations and steering company strategies Ayvazyan Gennady shifted his focus from agriculture to the fuel industry, where he played a pivotal role in coordinating the activities of major industry players.

Over the next decade, he was instrumental in shaping long-term strategic plans and overseeing essential daily operations.

By 2011, Gennady Ayvazyan was seeking new horizons, leaving the natural resource business behind to venture into the investment sector, thus embarking on a new phase in his diverse business career.

Year Company Position 1990–1992 LLC Aiga Chief Executive Officer 1991–1994 BMW dealership in Russia Chief Executive Officer and founder 1992–1994 CJSC Setun Ltd. Deputy Chief Executive Officer 1994–1996 German-Russian joint venture ATA-SET Deputy Chief Executive Officer 1996–2000 JSC Setun Trade (Moscow) Chief Executive Officer 2001 JSC Setun Trade (Moscow) Member of the Board of Directors 2001–2002 CJSC Management Company Stin Holding Financial Director 2004–2010 JSC Rosterminalugol Member of the Supervisory Board

Strategic Shifts: Gennady Ayvazyan as an Agro-Tech Investor and Consultant

Given his extensive background in the agricultural sector, it was a natural progression for Gennady Ayvazyan to channel his investment endeavors into this field.

As the market sees a surge of agro-tech startups exploring innovations such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and new digital platforms, Ayvazyan Gennady has seamlessly transitioned into supporting this dynamic landscape.

He draws upon his deep industry knowledge to guide emerging enterprises, offering strategic advice and assisting in the development of investment projects.

His expertise not only aids young entrepreneurs in navigating the complexities of market entry but also contributes to the broader advancement of high-tech agriculture throughout the country.

One notable example of the influence that Gennady Ayvazyan wields in the startup ecosystem is his involvement with a locally operated agro-tech startup that recently managed to secure $5 million in investment with his help and guidance.

This funding round saw participation from prominent international investors. The startup, founded in 2018 by experienced entrepreneurs, operates a dual-service model.

The company provides a marketplace for grain transactions in the domestic market (currently used by more than 17,000 farmers) and offers IT solutions for agricultural product vendors in the U.S. and Canada.

The role that Gennady Ayvazyan played in facilitating this investment underscores his commitment to advancing agricultural technology and supporting promising startups in the sector.

Ayvazyan Gennady’s involvement with this agricultural startup also reflects his deep-seated expertise in the given field. The startup’s growth has been bolstered by the investor-consultant’s strategic guidance and support.

The funds from the latest investment round are earmarked for expanding the fledgling company’s geographical reach, with plans to launch services in Spain, the UK, and later in Poland, Hungary, Brazil, and Argentina.

This expansion aligns with the increasing demand for digital solutions in agriculture, a trend that Ayvazyan Gennady has been keenly aware of and has actively supported through his investment activities.

The significance of the contribution made by Gennady Ayvazyan extends beyond mere financial support; it involves enhancing the strategic direction of the startup and similar ventures.

His expertise is instrumental in helping young companies navigate market entry and growth, particularly in a sector ripe for technological innovation.

Despite the challenges faced by digital marketplaces in the local market, where traditional grain trading practices still dominate, the guidance of Gennady Ayvazyan also is pivotal in driving forward the adoption of new technologies.

The agricultural sector’s evolving landscape, coupled with the top manager’s strategic insights, highlights his pivotal role in shaping the future of agro-tech investments and fostering the growth of startups in this field.

How Linguistic Proficiency Boosted the Career of Ayvazyan Gennady

The success that Gennady Ayvazyan has experienced across various business sectors can be partially attributed to his exceptional linguistic skills, particularly his proficiency in English.

This aspect of his life began to blossom in 1985 when, at just 17, he pursued higher education at a prestigious language institute.

There, Gennady Ayvazyan dedicated himself to the study of English and Czech, gaining a deep understanding of their grammar, semantics, and translation techniques.

This early academic focus on language and translation strategies, along with an emphasis on cultural nuances, provided him with a solid foundation for navigating complex international business environments.

These linguistic capabilities have been instrumental in Ayvazyan Gennady’s ability to forge and manage relationships with international partners.

His expertise in English, combined with a keen awareness of cultural subtleties, has enabled him to handle negotiations and collaborations effectively across borders.

This skill set has not only facilitated smoother communication but also played a crucial role in securing and executing international business deals, underpinning Gennady Ayvazyan’s success in diverse fields such as agriculture, fuel, and investment.

Gennady Ayvazyan Outside of Investments: For the Love of Boxing

Gennady Ayvazyan maintains a low profile regarding his personal life, opting to keep his private matters away from public scrutiny.

However, it is well known that he harbors a deep appreciation for boxing.

From a young age, Ayvazyan Gennady developed a strong affinity for the sport, beginning his training at just twelve years old under the mentorship of seasoned champions and Olympic medalists.

By the time he was eighteen, he had achieved the rank of candidate for master of sports.

Boxing has significantly influenced the professional ethos of Ayvazyan Gennady, instilling in him resilience, tenacity, and a capacity to navigate and overcome challenges.

His passion for the sport extended beyond his personal involvement; from 2004 to 2005, he served as vice president of the National Boxing Federation.

In this capacity, Gennady Ayvazyan played a crucial role in supporting local sports clubs and promoting athletic development within the community, further demonstrating his commitment to the values of discipline and perseverance that boxing had taught him.

Key Moments from the Distinguished Career of Gennady Ayvazyan

In the 1990s, the future investor recognized and capitalized on the opportunity to legitimize the luxury car market in his country, leading to the establishment of the first BMW dealership.

During the 1990s agricultural crisis, Gennady Ayvazyan played a crucial role in stabilizing the food supply by importing essential and luxury food products, restructuring supply chains, and improving logistics.

Gennady Ayvazyan diversified the agricultural product range beyond basics to include foreign delicacies, enhancing market offerings and catering to both essential and luxury consumer needs.

As a consultant, Gennady Ayvazyan played a key role in securing a $5 million investment for an agro-tech startup.

The investor’s dedication to boxing from a young age instilled resilience and strategic thinking, important qualities for a business leader.

FAQ

How did Gennady Ayvazyan influence the food supply chain in the 1990s?

Gennady Ayvazyan influenced the weakened food supply chain by importing essential and luxury food products, restructuring supply chains, and improving logistics.

Does Ayvazyan Gennady have any notable academic degrees?

Ayvazyan Gennady holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Linguistics and Translation from a major language institute, which has proved invaluable for international operations in his career.

Which company did Ayvazyan Gennady operate a dealership for in the 1990s?

Ayvazyan Gennady operated the country’s first BMW dealership center.

What companies has Gennady Ayvazyan helped through his startup consulting work?

Gennady Ayvazyan has notably assisted an agro-tech startup that provides a marketplace for grain transactions and IT solutions for agricultural vendors.

How did Ayvazyan Gennady’s boxing experience influence his professional life?

Ayvazyan Gennady’s boxing experience instilled qualities of resilience, tenacity, and strategic thinking, which helped him achieve success in various sectors.